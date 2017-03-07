BDS Motorsports Set to Take on the ASCS National Tour in 2017

From Stephanie Meents

DUPO, Ill. (March 7, 2017) — The 2017 race season will mark a big change for BDS Motorsports and driver Justin Henderson. Rather than competing weekly at the same track, the team has decided to hit the road this year and take on the best of the ASCS National tour. The tour will kick off March 17th and 18th when they head south to Devil’s Bowl Speedway in Mesquite, Texas. From March through November the team will be on the road with stops all across the United States. From Minnesota to Washington State and several trips down to Oklahoma and Texas, BDS and Henderson will log plenty of miles as they chase their first ASCS championship title. The ASCS season will conclude on November 10th and 11th at Cocopah Speedway in Somerton, Arizona. In 2017, Justin will be competing for the Brodix Rookie of the Year Honors with the ASCS, as he embarks on his first full-time schedule with the series. For the BDS Motorsports fans located in Iowa, have no fear, the team will be competing in both the 360 and 410 Nationals at the famed Knoxville Raceway in August.

In addition to traveling across the country following the ASCS series, BDS Motorsports and Over the top Marketing and Promotion will continue their appearance schedule throughout the season. The team and its sponsors will be represented at several returning appearances such as multiple dates at Iowa Speedway, but will also add in new experiences such as various auto part stores and automotive shows across the country. The BDS Motorsports #1 and driver Justin Henderson have already made numerous appearances in 2017, including a recent visit to the Chicago area for the Progressive International Motorcycle Show with longtime sponsor SuperShox. The team had a great time and met some great race fans along the way.

Fans can keep up with BDS Motorsports this season via RacinBoys audio broadcasts and also via the team’s social media pages. ASCS has also partnered with MAVTV to bring several ASCS races right into your living room – be sure to check the ASCS schedule and MAVTV for more details.

