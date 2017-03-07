Dancer Debuting in Las Vegas With World of Outlaws This Weekend

From Inside Line Promotions

TAMPA, Fla. (March 7, 2017) – Shawn Dancer is heading west to make his Las Vegas racing debut this weekend.

Dancer will compete on Thursday and Friday at The Dirt Track at Las Vegas for the FVP Outlaw Showdown with the World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series.

“It’s more of a bucket list thing,” he said. “I’ve been wanting to go out the last few years. The guys took off Sunday night to drive out there. I fly out on Tuesday. I haven’t been out to Vegas myself for several years and I’ve never been to the dirt track. We’re picking up our 410 racing this year so that’s the start of it.”

Dancer set his first career World of Outlaws quick time last year at the Brad Doty Classic and he earned a top 20 during a different race in Indiana. Dancer’s career-best World of Outlaws result is a 15th -place result he produced in 2014.

“Our goal is just get out there, make an A Main and do the best we can,” he said. “A top-10 finish would be awesome, but with us not being out there before the first goal is to make the A Main and go from there.”

Dancer opened his season Feb. 23-25 at East Bay Raceway Park during the 16 th annual Ronald Laney Memorial King of the 360s with the ASCS Southern Outlaw Sprints. He placed sixth each night in a heat race, which relegated him to a B Main. He finished seventh in the consolation race the first two nights before ending eighth during the finale.

“If you leave an event with more knowledge then it was a good event,” he said. “The events that you leave and you don’t know what happened aren’t good. We learned a lot. We learned what we did wrong and why the car was acting the way it was. Even though we didn’t make an A Main, it was a good weekend to learn.”