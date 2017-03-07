Dover Announces Partnership With Carpet Land as 2017 Season Nears

From Inside Line Promotions

SPRINGFIELD, Neb. (March 7, 2017) – Jack Dover is pleased to announce a new partner has joined his race team this season.

“We’ve had great support from our sponsors, including Certified Transmission, Home Pride Companies Inc., Eagle Motorsports, Moss Racing Engines, True Trucking, Backlund Plumbing and many others, for several years and now we’re excited to add Carpet Land to our team,” he said. “Carpet Land has been a big supporter of racing in Nebraska and I know that we will represent each other well.”

Dover is coming off another stout season with 14 feature victories, which gave him five straight years with double-digit triumphs and was only one shy of tying his career-best total of wins in a season.

Dover also captured his second straight Carpet Land Nebraska 360 Sprints championship in 2016.

“This year we aren’t running for points; we’re racing for wins,” he said. “We have about 70 races scheduled so any sponsor help we get helps us be more prepared having spare parts, tires, travel funds, etc. I haven’t had two complete race ready cars since 2008. This year we have two complete cars and brand new spare parts in the trailer also. We are as prepared as we’ve ever been and that’s a big thanks to Carpet Land.”

Carpet Land has been family-owned and operated for more than 25 years and has two convenient locations in Lincoln, Neb., and Omaha, Neb. Carpet Land’s goal is to provide the largest selection of in-stock flooring at discounted prices for its customers. Along with Nebraska’s largest in-stock carpet inventory, the company also carries large amounts of vinyl, tile, wood, laminate, luxury vinyl tiles and planks, area rugs and room size remnants. For more information, visit http://www.CarpetLandonline.com .

Dover is slated to kick off his season March 24-25 at 81 Speedway in Park City, Kan., for the $15,000-to-win Park City Cup/Air Capital Shootout with the NCRA.