Lucas Oil ASCS National Lineup Updated With Two Dates in Missouri

From Bryan Hulbert

TULSA, Okla. (March 6, 2017) – The 2017 lineup for the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series National Tour presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network, as well as the Speedway Motors ASCS Warrior Region presented by Impact Signs, Awnings, and Wraps has been updated as Randolph County Speedway in Moberly, Mo. has been added to Sunday, March 26.

Originally slated for Missouri State Fair Speedway in Sedalia, Mo. the “Historic Half-Mile” has been moved to Sunday, April 23.

“The Fairgrounds in Sedalia have been working on renovating the concession area, and right now, the project is behind so rather than try and have a race in March that would get in their way and cause problems for them, we got with the crew at Randolph County Raceway and they are willing to let us move the race over to their track in Moberly,” said event promoter, Gerry Olson.

“It really works out for everyone because we ended up adding a date to the National and Warrior Region schedules.”

The addition of the Moberly, Mo. oval to the month of March puts the high-banked, three-eights mile oval on the docket three times in 2017 with the next date during Speedweek on Friday, June 16. The third appearance is slated for Saturday, July 22.

Missouri State Fair Speedway’s other date is the Casey’s General Store High Roller Classic presented by W.K. Chevrolet on August 20 during the Missouri State Fair. The $10,000 to win event will see a revamp to the overall event payout with money added from second through 10th as well as more money paid to non-transferring drivers. More information will be released once it is finalized.

The Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network kicks off their 26th year of touring on Friday, March 17 and Saturday, March 18 with the Devil’s Bowl Spring Nationals at the famed Devil’s Bowl Speedway in Mesquite, Texas.

The Speedway Motors ASCS Warrior Region presented by Impact Signs, Awnings, and Wraps gets underway at The March 26 at Randolph County Raceway in Moberly, Mo.

For continued updates on the American Sprint Car Series, from the National Tour to any of the seven Regional Tours that make up the ASCS Nation and its over 150 nights of racing in 2017, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com.

Updated 2017 Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour Schedule:

Date – Track – City, State

3/17/2017-Devil’s Bowl Speedway – Mesquite, TX

3/18/2017-Devil’s Bowl Speedway – Mesquite, TX

3/26/2017-Randolph County Raceway – Moberly, MO

4/7/2017-Texas Motor Speedway – Fort Worth, TX**

4/8/2017-Texas Motor Speedway – Fort Worth, TX**

4/23/2017-Missouri State Fair Speedway – Sedalia, MO

5/11/2017-Lakeside Speedway – Kansas City, KS

5/26/2017-Colorado Motorsports Park – Byers, CO

5/27/2017-El Paso County Raceway – Calhan, CO

5/28/2017-Phillips County Raceway – Holyoke, CO

6/9/2017-West Texas Raceway – Lubbock, TX

6/10/2017-Route 66 Motor Speedway – Amarillo, TX

6/13/2017-Devil’s Bowl Speedway – Mesquite, TX

6/14/2017-Lawton Speedway – Lawton, OK

6/15/2017-Creek County Speedway – Sapulpa, OK

6/16/2017-Randolph County Raceway – Moberly, MO

6/17/2017-Lucas Oil Speedway – Wheatland, MO

6/22/2017-Skagit Speedway – Alger, WA**

6/23/2017-Skagit Speedway – Alger, WA**

6/24/2017-Skagit Speedway – Alger, WA**

6/30/2017-Grays Harbor Raceway – Elma, WA**

7/1/2017-Grays Harbor Raceway – Elma, WA**

7/7/2017-Gallatin Speedway – Belgrade, MT

7/8/2017-Gallatin Speedway – Belgrade, MT

7/14/2017-Black Hills Speedway – Rapid City, SD

7/15/2017-Black Hills Speedway – Rapid City, SD

7/18/2017-Plymouth Speedway – Plymouth, IN

7/21/2017-Shadyhill Speedway – Medaryville, IN

7/22/2017-Randolph County Raceway – Moberly, MO

7/29/2017-Knoxville Raceway – Knoxville, IA

7/30/2017-Mason City Motor Speedway – Mason City, IA

8/3/2017-Knoxville Raceway – Knoxville, IA**

8/4/2017-Knoxville Raceway – Knoxville, IA**

8/5/2017-Knoxville Raceway – Knoxville, IA**

8/19/2017-TBA – Tba, IL

8/20/2017-Missouri State Fair Speedway – Sedalia, MO

8/26/2017-Smoky Mountain Speedway – Maryville, TN

9/1/2017-Jackson Motorplex – Jackson, MN

9/2/2017-Jackson Motorplex – Jackson, MN

9/16/2017-Duck River Raceway Park – Shelbyville, TN

9/21/2017-Lucas Oil Speedway – Wheatland, MO**

9/22/2017-Lucas Oil Speedway – Wheatland, MO**

9/23/2017-Lucas Oil Speedway – Wheatland, MO**

9/30/2017-I-80 Speedway – Greenwood, NE

10/20/2017-Devil’s Bowl Speedway – Mesquite, TX

10/21/2017-Devil’s Bowl Speedway – Mesquite, TX

10/27/2017-Creek County Speedway – Sapulpa, OK

10/28/2017-Creek County Speedway – Sapulpa, OK

11/3/2017-Wildcat Raceway – Tucson, AZ

11/4/2017-Wildcat Raceway – Tucson, AZ

11/10/2017-Cocopah Speedway – Somerton, AZ**

11/11/2017-Cocopah Speedway – Somerton, AZ**

**Races scheduled to be filmed for broadcast on the MAVTV Motorsports Network