Ron Lingron Named Voice of Ocean Sprints Presented by Taco Bravo

From Petersen Media

An off season of change in northern California has made its way to Ocean Speedway on the Santa Cruz County Fairgrounds. Prentice Motorsports Group is pleased to announce that in 2017 longtime announcer at Petaluma Speedway, Ron Lingron, will be the voice of the Ocean Sprints presented by Taco Bravo.

“We are extremely excited to have Ron Lingron join the Prentice Motorsports Group at Ocean Speedway,” PMG President, John Prentice said. “Ron is a familiar voice to sprint car fans around the region, and has helped us out at Ocean Speedway in years past when needed. 2017 is a season of change, and we are looking forward to working with Ron.”

Lingron is no stranger to Sprint Car racing, and has been heard on the airwaves at Petaluma Speedway since handling infield responsibilities during the 2010 season. The following season, Lingron moved up to the booth and has been a staple at the bay area facility ever since hosting both weekly points action and traveling sanctioning bodies.

“Sprint Car racing is near and dear to my heart,” Lingron said. “It has been in my family forever, and I am excited to add another night of racing to my weekly schedule. I have always loved taking in races at Ocean Speedway, and am really looking forward to working with PMG in 2017.”

Lingron will officially take the microphone at Ocean Speedway when the Ocean Sprints presented by Taco Bravo kick off their 2017 season on Friday April 7th.