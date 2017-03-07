Scelzi Venturing to Las Vegas This Weekend With World of Outlaws

From Inside Line Promotions

FRESNO, Calif. (March 7, 2017) – Dominic Scelzi’s season opener was delayed a week because of weather, which has only helped fuel his passion to race.

Scelzi was set to kick off the season last weekend in his home state of California before Mother Nature intervened.

“I’m ready to go,” he said. “Although we didn’t get to race, we were able to test in Hanford last weekend. We made 20 laps and I felt really comfortable. We had great speed in the car.”

Scelzi and his Roth Motorsports backed, family owned team will venture to Las Vegas this weekend for the World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series FVP Outlaw Showdown on Thursday and Friday at The Dirt Track at Las Vegas.

“I’m looking forward to going to a place I’ve run well at,” he said. “There’s nothing like it. It’s a one-of-a-kind race track. The clay is different from most places you run. Even when it gets slick there’s a lot of speed. It seems like there are two or three lanes of racing. You have to be throw-down fast. You have to be good from the get-go.”

This year will mark the fourth straight season Scelzi has tackled the half-mile oval. His best result came in 2015 when he charged from 20 th to a ninth-place result to post his first career top 10 with the World of Outlaws.

“If we can qualify strong I think we can have a really good weekend,” he said. “I don’t have any expectations, but my goal is to make the show both nights from the heat races and run in the top 10. I think that’s a realistic goal and it’d be a good start to the season.”