Allstar Performance Event List: March 9 – 12, 2017

The following is a list of open wheel events taking place March 3 – 5, 2017 presented by Allstar Performance. We try our best to keep the schedule updated, but we are not always made aware of schedule changes or cancellations. Always check and verify before attending any event. If you see an event that is missing or listed incorrectly please contact us with the correct information.

Thursday March 9, 2017

the Dirt Track at Las Vegas Motor Speedway – Las Vegas, NV – USAC – Southwest Sprint Car Championship / USAC – West Coast Sprint Car Championship

the Dirt Track at Las Vegas Motor Speedway – Las Vegas, NV – World of Outlaws – FVP Outlaw Showdown

Friday March 10, 2017

Boyd Raceway – Boyd, TX – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Heart O’Texas Speedway – Waco, TX – Elite Non-Wing Sprint Car Series

Silver Dollar Speedway – Chico, CA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Silver Dollar Speedway – Chico, CA – Wingless Sprints

the Dirt Track at Las Vegas Motor Speedway – Las Vegas, NV – USAC – Southwest Sprint Car Championship / USAC – West Coast Sprint Car Championship

the Dirt Track at Las Vegas Motor Speedway – Las Vegas, NV – World of Outlaws – FVP Outlaw Showdown

Saturday March 11, 2017

Archerfield Speedway – Brisbane, AU – Midget Cars

Archerfield Speedway – Brisbane, AU – Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Archerfield Speedway – Brisbane, AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars

Arizona Speedway – Queen Creek,AZ – ASCS – Southwest Region

Arizona Speedway – Queen Creek,AZ – NAPA Non-Wing Sprint Car Series

Bakersfield Speedway – Bakersfield, CA – USAC – Western States Midget Championship

Baypark Speedway – Mt. Maunganui, NZ – Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Baypark Speedway – Mt. Maunganui, NZ – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars

Carrick Speedway – Carrick, AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars

Collie Speedway – Collie, AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars

Cotton Bowl Speedway – Paige, TX – Elite Non-Wing Sprint Car Series

Deep South Speedway – Loxley, AL – ASCS – Southern Outlaw Sprints

Desoto Speedway – Bradenton, FL – Non-Wing 360 Sprint Cars

I-30 Speedway – Little Rock, AR – Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Kennedale Speedway Park – Kennedale, TX – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Lincoln Speedway – Abbottstown, PA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Murray Bridge Speedway – Murray Bridge, AU – Ultimate Sprintcar Championship – USC Chase Round 1

Murray Bridge Speedway – Murray Bridge, AU – Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Port Royal Speedway – Port Royal, PA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Ruapuna Speedway – Christchurch, NZ – Midget Cars – South Island Midget Title

Ruapuna Speedway – Christchurch, NZ – Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Ruapuna Speedway – Christchurch, NZ – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars

Silver Dollar Speedway – Chico, CA – Civil War Series

Silver Dollar Speedway – Chico, CA – Hunt Magnetos Wingless Tour

Simpson Speedway – Bungador, AU – SRA – Eureka Sprint Car Series

Sunline Speedway – Waikerie, AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars

Timmis Speedway – Mildura, AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars

Valvoline Raceway – Sydney, AU – Midget Cars

Valvoline Raceway – Sydney, AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars

Ventura Raceway – Ventura, CA – Sr. Sprints

Ventura Raceway – Ventura, CA – VRA Sprint Cars

Sunday March 12, 2017

Carrick Speedway – Carrick, AU – Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Chowchilla Speedway – Chowchilla, CA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Chowchilla Speedway – Chowchilla, CA – Wingless Sprints

Premier Speedway – Warrnambool, AU – SRA – Eureka Sprint Car Series

Premier Speedway – Warrnambool, AU – Ultimate Sprintcar Championship – USC Chase Round 2

Rushworth Speedway – Rushworth, AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars

Timmis Speedway – Mildura, AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars

Williams Grove Speedway – Mechanicsburg, PA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars