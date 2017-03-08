Jace Vander Weerd 11th During Season Opening Event

From Petersen Media

Getting back to work after a wet California offseason, Jace Vander Weerd would race his way to an 11th place finish during the Saturday night’s Sokola Shootout at Perris Auto Speedway.

“I didn’t time in very well, and that really hurt us all night,” Jace Vander Weerd said. “The track was pretty narrow, and no caution flags made it tough to do much but I am happy to get back to racing.”

Timing the Vander Weerd Construction/Stonegate Development/Mid-Valley Pipe No. 88 entry in 14th fastest in qualifying time trials, the Visalia, CA driver would pick up a fourth place finish during heat race competition.

Moving into the feature event, Vander Weerd would roll off from the seventh row for the 30-lap USAC/CRA battle. On a track that stayed extremely fast all night long, passing was at a premium. Getting off to a slow start in the feature event, Vander Weerd would lose several spots.

Settling into a rhythm, Vander Weerd would get going in the right direction amidst a race that was clicking off laps in rapid-fire fashion. Slowly working his way forward, Vander Weerd would successfully work his way up to the 11th spot when the checkered flag flew on his season opening event.

“It was kind of how opening nights go sometimes,” Vander Weerd said. “Even though I had my issues, it is great for the team to get a win and I have to congratulate my brother, Richard, on his win. We head to Vegas next, and I am looking forward to getting back in the car.”

