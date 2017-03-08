Jackson Motorplex Signs Title Sponsors for Four Featured Classes

From Inside Line Promotions

JACKSON, Minn. (March 8, 2017) – Jackson Motorplex is excited to announce it has secured title partnerships for four classes.

Casey’s General Store and Heartland Steel are new to the track in 2017 as Minnesota West – Jackson Campus and Bohl’s Small Engine return following a successful campaign last season.

Casey’s General Store, which was founded in 1959 and has now grown to more than 1,900 stores, has signed on to become the 410 Outlaw Sprints Fueled by Casey’s General Store class sponsor. The partnership will provide race fans $5 off coupons, which will be available at area Casey’s stores, to any 410ci winged sprint car show at Jackson Motorplex in 2017.

Heartland Steel, which is located in Sheldon, Iowa, is the premier sponsor for the Heartland Steel RaceSaver 305 Sprints class.

Minnesota West – Jackson Campus, which is one of five locations for the community and technical college throughout Minnesota, is the Minnesota West – Jackson Campus IMCA a Mmods division sponsor.

Bohl’s Small Engine, which specializes in chainsaws, blowers, trimmers and outdoor power equipment from your local STIHL dealer in Graettinger, Iowa, has been tabbed as the Bohl’s Small Engine IMCA sport mods class sponsor.

In additional news, Speed Shift TV will return as the official Pay-Per-View provider of Jackson Motorplex in 2017. All 410 Outlaw Sprints Fueled by Casey’s General Store races other than the 39th annual AGCO Jackson Nationals will be showcased via live Pay-Per-View by Speed Shift TV.

The 2017 season is scheduled to begin April 28-29 for the Frostbuster, which features Minnesota West – Jackson Campus IMCA a mods, IMCA stock cars, IMCA hobby stocks, Bohl’s Small Engine IMCA sport mods and IMCA sport compacts both nights. This event will also be broadcast via live Pay-Per-View by Speed Shift TV.