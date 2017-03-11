Lincoln Speedway Cancels For Second Week In A Row Due To Weather

From Bill Meyer

ABBOTTSTOWN, Penn. (March 10, 2017) – Once again, due to the weather, Lincoln Speedway has been forced to cancel its racing program for Sat., March 11th.

With forecasters calling for overnight winds and Temps to drop into the teens to go along with the snow already received today, Lincoln Speedway promoters felt it was best to cancel the sprint only show.

The practice time scheduled for tomorrow’s canceled March 11th show has been for next Sat., March 18th.

Next Saturday the schedule moves to a 4:00 PM start time with the 410 Sprints being joined by the Super Sportsman. Gates will open at 2:00 PM