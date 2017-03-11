Port Royal Cancels March 11 Program

From Port Royal Speedway

PORT ROYAL, Penn. (March 10, 2017) – Some 30 race cars gathered at Port Royal Speedway on Thursday night, March 9 to take part in a three hour practice session from 6 – 9 pm.

Divisions represented included 410 sprints, 305 sprints, super late models, econo late models, xtreme stocks and four cylinder pure stocks.

Despite a successful practice event on Thursday night, Port Royal officials have been forced to announce the cancellation of the scheduled season opener coming up in two days, on Saturday, March 11.

A wintry forecast of snow in the next 36 hours and high temperatures on Saturday reaching only 30 degrees leave the oval with no choice but to cancel the slated opener.

The focus now shifts to a planned opener on Saturday, March 18 at 5 pm when 410 sprints and super late models are again slated for action with the sprints racing for $3,500 to win and the late models racing for $2,000 to win.

