2017 URSS Myers Racing Engines National Tour Preview

From URSS

The United Rebel Sprint Series will begin its Twelfth Season of 305 Sprint Car Racing featuring events in the four states, Kansas, Nebraska, Oklahoma and Colorado in 2017. The 2017 Myers Racing Engines National tour will feature fourteen stops in all four states and will bring racers from several Regional Sanctioning bodies together under the IMCA Racesaver banner for the second season.

The National points season kicks off April 1st with the second appearance at Longdale Speedway in Longdale, Oklahoma. This race is the first of two co-sanctioned with the Sprint Series of Oklahoma. Last years event was a barn burner as the feature went green all twenty five laps with Andy Shouse and Luke Cranston battling it out lap after lap with 2016 National Champion Luke Cranston taking the win. The April 1st race features a $1,000.00 to win $250.00 to start purse.

May 13th the URSS rebels will make the first of two National event stops on May 13th at Colorado Motor Sports Park in Byers, Colorado. The 3/8’s mile oval will feature drivers for the Kansas and Colorado region duking it out for the $1,000.00 to win/ $200.00 start A Feature.

May 28th the URSS Sprint Series will make its return to C. Ray Hall’s 81 Speedway in Wichita Kansas for the Memorial Day: “Sprint Car Maynia”….NCRA Sprints, OCRS Sprints, URSS Sprints w/Sprint Series of Oklahoma sprint cars. The feature is $1,000 to win/$200 to start.

June 16th & 17th the Rebels head to Dodge City Raceway Park for the two day Steve King Memorial Race to pair up with the DCRP Sprint Cars. Friday nights preliminary nights purse is $500 to win/ $125 to start. Saturday’s “Championship Night” features the largest payout in the twelve years of the United Rebel Sprint Series history. The A Feature will pay $3,000 to win/ $600 to start look for the regions best to show up for the coveted Steve King Trophy.

Once again the URSS “Month of Money” kicks off July 3rd with a visit to the lightning fast ½ mile Belleville Speedway. This show is co-sanctioned with the Sprint Series of Nebraska and features a $1,000 to win/ $250.00 to start a feature.

July 8th the URSS Series rolls into the Lincoln County Speedway in North Platte Nebraska for a co-Sanctioned show with the Sprint Series of Nebraska. Looking to build on last year’s sold out show the Rebels will be competing for the $1,000 to win/$250 to start payday in the 25 lap feature.

July 15th & 16th the Rebels head back to Rolling Plains Motor Speedway for the “Wheatshocker Nationals” which kicks off the Ellis County Fair in Hays, Kansas. Last year Dodge City’s Brian Herbert took the title by sweeping both nights of the event and claiming the “Rocky Mountain Grill” trophy provided by S&W Supply of Hays, Kansas. Saturday’s Preliminary nights payout is $500 to win/$125 to start, with Sundays Championship night features $2,000 to win/ $200 to start. The Wheatshocker Nationals are always one of the most attended races of the season, with racers from all over the Midwest competing for the Title.

July 29th, the Rebels return to Colorado Motor Sports Park for the second National event of the 2017 season. Drivers from the Kansas and Colorado regions will once again be racing for bragging rights and the $1,000 to win/$200 to start purse.

Saturday August 5th the URSS Rebels return to the historic half mile at Belleville Kansas as part of the Belleville Midget Nationals. Drivers from across the Midwest will be in attendance to battle it out for the $2,000 to win/$300 to start purse. Last year National Champion Luke Cranston took the win in front of the sellout crowd in route to his 2016 National Championship Title.

August 19th & 20th the Rebels will return to their home in Oberlin Kansas for a two day show with Friday’s preliminary night featuring a $500 to win/$125 to start purse with Saturdays Championship night purse featuring $1,000 to win/$200 to start purse.

September 16th the URSS Rebel will once again roll into Dodge City Raceway Park for the Jerry Soderberg Memorial. This will be the Championship night as the Rebels will pair up one last time with the DCRP Sprint Cars to battle it out for the $1,000 to win/$200 to start event.

If previous years are a yardstick to measure the competition, look for the 2017 Myers Racing Engines URSS National Points Series to be a barn burner. The Midwest’s best 305 Sprint Car racers always put on a spectacular show for the fans each and every night in the stands each and every year.

For all of your URSS information you can visit www.unitedrebelsprintseries.com 24/7/365 for updated schedule, points, driver bios, race recaps and race previews. It’s all at your fingertips and you can pull it up anytime.

2017 URSS TENTATIVE SCHEDULE

APRIL 1st Longdale Speedway, Longdale OK (NAT W/SSO)

APRIL 22nd Colorado Motor Sports Park, Byers, CO

APRIL 29th RPM Speedway, Hays KS

MAY 13TH Colorado Motor Sports Park, Byers, CO (NAT)

MAY 20TH Thomas Co. Raceway, Colby KS

MAY 28TH 81 Speedway, Wichita, KS (NAT W/SSO)

JUNE 16TH Dodge City Raceway Park, Dodge City, KS (NAT)

JUNE 17TH Dodge City Raceway Park, Dodge City, KS (NAT)

JUNE 24TH Colorado Motor Sports Park, Byers, CO

JULY 3RD Belleville Highbanks, Bellville, KS (NAT W/SSN)

JULY 8TH Lincoln Co. Speedway, North Platte, NE (NAT)

JULY 9TH Lexington Raceway, Lexington NE

JULY 15TH RPM Speedway, Hays KS (NAT)

JULY 16TH RPM Speedway, Hays KS (NAT)

JULY 29TH Colorado Motor Sports Park, Byers, CO (NAT)

AUG 4TH Rush Co. Speedway, LaCrosse KS

AUG 5TH Belleville Highbanks Belleville KS (NAT)

AUG 18th Rooks Co. Speedway Stockton, KS

AUG 19TH Oberlin Speedway, Oberlin, KS (NAT) (T)

AUG 20TH Oberlin Speedway, Oberlin, KS (NAT) (T)

AUG 26TH Colorado Motor Sports Park, Byers, CO

SEPT 16TH Dodge City Raceway Park, Dodge City KS (NAT)

SEPT 23RD Colorado Motor Sports Park, Byers, CO