Feature Winners: March 9 – 13, 2017

Thursday March 9, 2017

the Dirt Track at Las Vegas Motor Speedway – Las Vegas, NV – USAC – Southwest Sprint Car Championship / USAC – West Coast Sprint Car Championship – Ryan Bernal

the Dirt Track at Las Vegas Motor Speedway – Las Vegas, NV – World of Outlaws – FVP Outlaw Showdown – Donny Schatz

Friday March 10, 2017

Heart O’Texas Speedway – Waco, TX – Elite Non-Wing Sprint Car Series – Tyler Russell

Silver Dollar Speedway – Chico, CA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars – Sean Becker

Silver Dollar Speedway – Chico, CA – Wingless Sprints – Austin Liggett

the Dirt Track at Las Vegas Motor Speedway – Las Vegas, NV – USAC – Southwest Sprint Car Championship / USAC – West Coast Sprint Car Championship – Ryan Bernal

the Dirt Track at Las Vegas Motor Speedway – Las Vegas, NV – World of Outlaws – FVP Outlaw Showdown – Donny Schatz

Saturday March 11, 2017

Archerfield Speedway – Brisbane, AU – Midget Cars – Adam Clarke

Archerfield Speedway – Brisbane, AU – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Andrew Scheuerle

Archerfield Speedway – Brisbane, AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars – Adam Butler

Arizona Speedway – Queen Creek,AZ – ASCS – Southwest Region – Kevin Thomas Jr.

Arizona Speedway – Queen Creek,AZ – NAPA Non-Wing Sprint Car Series – R.J. Johnson

Bakersfield Speedway – Bakersfield, CA – USAC – Western States Midget Championship – Ronnier Gardner

Baypark Speedway – Mt. Maunganui, NZ – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Rained Out

Baypark Speedway – Mt. Maunganui, NZ – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars – Rained Out

Collie Speedway – Collie, AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars – Tom Payet

Cotton Bowl Speedway – Paige, TX – Elite Non-Wing Sprint Car Series – Rained Out

Deep South Speedway – Loxley, AL – ASCS – Southern Outlaw Sprints – Andy McElhannon

Desoto Speedway – Bradenton, FL – Non-Wing 360 Sprint Cars – Garrett Green

I-30 Speedway – Little Rock, AR – Winged 360 Sprint Cars – Rained Out

Kennedale Speedway Park – Kennedale, TX – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – Rained Out

Lincoln Speedway – Abbottstown, PA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Rained Out

Murray Bridge Speedway – Murray Bridge, AU – Ultimate Sprintcar Championship – USC Chase Round 1 – Jamie Veal

Murray Bridge Speedway – Murray Bridge, AU – Winged 360 Sprint Cars – Michael Lovegrove

Port Royal Speedway – Port Royal, PA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Rained Out

Ruapuna Speedway – Christchurch, NZ – Midget Cars – South Island Midget Title – Rained Out

Ruapuna Speedway – Christchurch, NZ – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Rained Out

Ruapuna Speedway – Christchurch, NZ – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars – Rained Out

Silver Dollar Speedway – Chico, CA – Civil War Series – Shane Golobic

Silver Dollar Speedway – Chico, CA – Hunt Magnetos Wingless Tour – Austin Liggett

Simpson Speedway – Bungador, AU – SRA – Eureka Sprint Car Series – David Murcott

Sunline Speedway – Waikerie, AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars – Chris James

Valvoline Raceway – Sydney, AU – Midget Cars – Michael Stewart

Valvoline Raceway – Sydney, AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars – Daniel Flood

Ventura Raceway – Ventura, CA – Sr. Sprints – Kenny Perkins

Ventura Raceway – Ventura, CA – VRA Sprint Cars – Ed Schwarz

Baypark Speedway – Mt. Maunganui, NZ – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Rained Out

Baypark Speedway – Mt. Maunganui, NZ – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars – Rained Out

Carrick Speedway – Carrick, AU – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Nick Kingston

Carrick Speedway – Carrick, AU – Midget Cars – Joseph Lostitch

Carrick Speedway – Carrick, AU – Wingless Sprints – Brad Whitchurch

Sunday March 12, 2017

Chowchilla Speedway – Chowchilla, CA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars – Ryan Robinson

Chowchilla Speedway – Chowchilla, CA – Wingless Sprints – Austin Liggett

Chowchilla Speedway – Chowchilla, CA – USAC Speed2 Western States Midget Championship – Jesse Love

Premier Speedway – Warrnambool, AU – SRA – Eureka Sprint Car Series / Ultimate Sprintcar Championship – USC Chase Round 2 – Darren Mollenoyux

Note: TJSlideways.com lists the feature winners we are aware of. Often there are events or feature wins that are not reported to us. If you see one we are missing please contact us with the information.