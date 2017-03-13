Feature Winners: March 9 – 13, 2017
Thursday March 9, 2017
the Dirt Track at Las Vegas Motor Speedway – Las Vegas, NV – USAC – Southwest Sprint Car Championship / USAC – West Coast Sprint Car Championship – Ryan Bernal
the Dirt Track at Las Vegas Motor Speedway – Las Vegas, NV – World of Outlaws – FVP Outlaw Showdown – Donny Schatz
Friday March 10, 2017
Heart O’Texas Speedway – Waco, TX – Elite Non-Wing Sprint Car Series – Tyler Russell
Silver Dollar Speedway – Chico, CA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars – Sean Becker
Silver Dollar Speedway – Chico, CA – Wingless Sprints – Austin Liggett
Saturday March 11, 2017
Archerfield Speedway – Brisbane, AU – Midget Cars – Adam Clarke
Archerfield Speedway – Brisbane, AU – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Andrew Scheuerle
Archerfield Speedway – Brisbane, AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars – Adam Butler
Arizona Speedway – Queen Creek,AZ – ASCS – Southwest Region – Kevin Thomas Jr.
Arizona Speedway – Queen Creek,AZ – NAPA Non-Wing Sprint Car Series – R.J. Johnson
Bakersfield Speedway – Bakersfield, CA – USAC – Western States Midget Championship – Ronnier Gardner
Baypark Speedway – Mt. Maunganui, NZ – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Rained Out
Baypark Speedway – Mt. Maunganui, NZ – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars – Rained Out
Collie Speedway – Collie, AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars – Tom Payet
Cotton Bowl Speedway – Paige, TX – Elite Non-Wing Sprint Car Series – Rained Out
Deep South Speedway – Loxley, AL – ASCS – Southern Outlaw Sprints – Andy McElhannon
Desoto Speedway – Bradenton, FL – Non-Wing 360 Sprint Cars – Garrett Green
I-30 Speedway – Little Rock, AR – Winged 360 Sprint Cars – Rained Out
Kennedale Speedway Park – Kennedale, TX – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – Rained Out
Lincoln Speedway – Abbottstown, PA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Rained Out
Murray Bridge Speedway – Murray Bridge, AU – Ultimate Sprintcar Championship – USC Chase Round 1 – Jamie Veal
Murray Bridge Speedway – Murray Bridge, AU – Winged 360 Sprint Cars – Michael Lovegrove
Port Royal Speedway – Port Royal, PA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Rained Out
Ruapuna Speedway – Christchurch, NZ – Midget Cars – South Island Midget Title – Rained Out
Ruapuna Speedway – Christchurch, NZ – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Rained Out
Ruapuna Speedway – Christchurch, NZ – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars – Rained Out
Silver Dollar Speedway – Chico, CA – Civil War Series – Shane Golobic
Silver Dollar Speedway – Chico, CA – Hunt Magnetos Wingless Tour – Austin Liggett
Simpson Speedway – Bungador, AU – SRA – Eureka Sprint Car Series – David Murcott
Sunline Speedway – Waikerie, AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars – Chris James
Valvoline Raceway – Sydney, AU – Midget Cars – Michael Stewart
Valvoline Raceway – Sydney, AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars – Daniel Flood
Ventura Raceway – Ventura, CA – Sr. Sprints – Kenny Perkins
Ventura Raceway – Ventura, CA – VRA Sprint Cars – Ed Schwarz
Carrick Speedway – Carrick, AU – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Nick Kingston
Carrick Speedway – Carrick, AU – Midget Cars – Joseph Lostitch
Carrick Speedway – Carrick, AU – Wingless Sprints – Brad Whitchurch
Sunday March 12, 2017
Chowchilla Speedway – Chowchilla, CA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars – Ryan Robinson
Chowchilla Speedway – Chowchilla, CA – Wingless Sprints – Austin Liggett
Chowchilla Speedway – Chowchilla, CA – USAC Speed2 Western States Midget Championship – Jesse Love
Premier Speedway – Warrnambool, AU – SRA – Eureka Sprint Car Series / Ultimate Sprintcar Championship – USC Chase Round 2 – Darren Mollenoyux