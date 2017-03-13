Latest News

Feature Winners: March 9 – 13, 2017

Posted on March 13, 2017

Thursday March 9, 2017
the Dirt Track at Las Vegas Motor Speedway – Las Vegas, NV – USAC – Southwest Sprint Car Championship / USAC – West Coast Sprint Car Championship – Ryan Bernal
the Dirt Track at Las Vegas Motor Speedway – Las Vegas, NV – World of Outlaws – FVP Outlaw Showdown – Donny Schatz

Friday March 10, 2017
Heart O’Texas Speedway – Waco, TX – Elite Non-Wing Sprint Car Series – Tyler Russell
Silver Dollar Speedway – Chico, CA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars – Sean Becker
Silver Dollar Speedway – Chico, CA – Wingless Sprints – Austin Liggett
the Dirt Track at Las Vegas Motor Speedway – Las Vegas, NV – USAC – Southwest Sprint Car Championship / USAC – West Coast Sprint Car Championship – Ryan Bernal
the Dirt Track at Las Vegas Motor Speedway – Las Vegas, NV – World of Outlaws – FVP Outlaw Showdown – Donny Schatz

Saturday March 11, 2017
Archerfield Speedway – Brisbane, AU – Midget Cars – Adam Clarke
Archerfield Speedway – Brisbane, AU – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Andrew Scheuerle
Archerfield Speedway – Brisbane, AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars – Adam Butler
Arizona Speedway – Queen Creek,AZ – ASCS – Southwest Region – Kevin Thomas Jr.
Arizona Speedway – Queen Creek,AZ – NAPA Non-Wing Sprint Car Series – R.J. Johnson
Bakersfield Speedway – Bakersfield, CA – USAC – Western States Midget Championship – Ronnier Gardner
Baypark Speedway – Mt. Maunganui, NZ – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Rained Out
Baypark Speedway – Mt. Maunganui, NZ – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars – Rained Out
Collie Speedway – Collie, AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars – Tom Payet
Cotton Bowl Speedway – Paige, TX – Elite Non-Wing Sprint Car Series – Rained Out
Deep South Speedway – Loxley, AL – ASCS – Southern Outlaw Sprints – Andy McElhannon
Desoto Speedway – Bradenton, FL – Non-Wing 360 Sprint Cars – Garrett Green
I-30 Speedway – Little Rock, AR – Winged 360 Sprint Cars – Rained Out
Kennedale Speedway Park – Kennedale, TX – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – Rained Out
Lincoln Speedway – Abbottstown, PA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Rained Out
Murray Bridge Speedway – Murray Bridge, AU – Ultimate Sprintcar Championship – USC Chase Round 1 – Jamie Veal
Murray Bridge Speedway – Murray Bridge, AU – Winged 360 Sprint Cars – Michael Lovegrove
Port Royal Speedway – Port Royal, PA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Rained Out
Ruapuna Speedway – Christchurch, NZ – Midget Cars – South Island Midget Title – Rained Out
Ruapuna Speedway – Christchurch, NZ – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Rained Out
Ruapuna Speedway – Christchurch, NZ – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars – Rained Out
Silver Dollar Speedway – Chico, CA – Civil War Series – Shane Golobic
Silver Dollar Speedway – Chico, CA – Hunt Magnetos Wingless Tour – Austin Liggett
Simpson Speedway – Bungador, AU – SRA – Eureka Sprint Car Series – David Murcott
Sunline Speedway – Waikerie, AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars – Chris James
Valvoline Raceway – Sydney, AU – Midget Cars – Michael Stewart
Valvoline Raceway – Sydney, AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars – Daniel Flood
Ventura Raceway – Ventura, CA – Sr. Sprints – Kenny Perkins
Ventura Raceway – Ventura, CA – VRA Sprint Cars – Ed Schwarz
Baypark Speedway – Mt. Maunganui, NZ – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Rained Out
Baypark Speedway – Mt. Maunganui, NZ – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars – Rained Out
Carrick Speedway – Carrick, AU – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Nick Kingston
Carrick Speedway – Carrick, AU – Midget Cars – Joseph Lostitch
Carrick Speedway – Carrick, AU – Wingless Sprints – Brad Whitchurch

Sunday March 12, 2017
Chowchilla Speedway – Chowchilla, CA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars – Ryan Robinson
Chowchilla Speedway – Chowchilla, CA – Wingless Sprints – Austin Liggett
Chowchilla Speedway – Chowchilla, CA – USAC Speed2 Western States Midget Championship – Jesse Love
Premier Speedway – Warrnambool, AU – SRA – Eureka Sprint Car Series / Ultimate Sprintcar Championship – USC Chase Round 2 – Darren Mollenoyux

Note: TJSlideways.com lists the feature winners we are aware of. Often there are events or feature wins that are not reported to us. If you see one we are missing please contact us with the information.

Related Stories:

© TJSlideways.com