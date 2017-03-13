Lawrence Kicks Off Season This Weekend at Devil’s Bowl with ASCS National Tour

From Inside Line Promotions

LILLIAN, Texas (March 13, 2017) – Zane Lawrence is heading to his home track of Devil’s Bowl Speedway this weekend for the 44th annual Spring Nationals with the Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour.

Lawrence has logged hundreds of laps over the years and he knows his way around the half-mile oval located in Mesquite, Texas, as he formerly raced the track’s weekly 305ci sprint car division before advancing to 360ci winged sprint cars.

“We’re definitely looking forward to starting the season at Devil’s Bowl,” he said. “We’ve had some pretty good runs there in past years so we’re hoping to add another good finish to that.”

The Spring Nationals is slated to be a two-day show, hosting features on Friday and Saturday. The top-four finishers in Friday’s feature will be locked into the first two rows of Saturday’s main event.

“Hopefully we can have a good run on Friday to go ahead and lock ourselves in to Saturday’s feature,” Lawrence said. “That would definitely help judging by the amount of competitors that will be there.”

Lawrence, who earned a 10th-place result during an ASCS National Tour event at Devil’s Bowl Speedway last October, is slated to contend for championships in both the ASCS Gulf South Region and the Sprint Bandit Series in 2017.