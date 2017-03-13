PPM Ready For Return To Tulare, CA

From Petersen Media

Making his debut at Thunderbowl Raceway in Tulare, CA last October, Parker Price-Miller is thrilled to make a return trip this weekend. Coming off of a tough weekend in Las Vegas, NV, PPM is hoping some familiar scenery will equate to a good run for his Agee Motorsports team.

“We have struggled on the half mile stuff early this season, and that continued in Las Vegas, NV,” Parker Price-Miller said. “We are continuing on to California, and I am excited to get back to Tulare, CA and check out some new tracks while we are out that way.”

Timing in 15th fastest in his qualifying flight aboard the 360 Yield/Pioneer/DuPont backed No. 2, the Kokomo, IN wheelman would then race to an eighth place finish during his heat race.

On the rough and tumble racing surface, PPM would grid the field from the 11th starting spot in the semi. Struggling to get going, Price-Miller would bring his night to an end with a 14th place finish.

Friday night’s finale would see Price-Miller again lay down the 15th fastest lap during his qualifying flight before finishing eighth in his heat race on an extremely slick surface that was an extreme opposite of the night before.

Gridding the field from the 10th starting spot in the night’s Last Chance Showdown, Price-Miller would battle with Dominic Scelzi and DJ Netto for position. When the checkered flew on the race, PPM ended his week with a 12th place finish.

“We just can’t seem to make speed on the bigger tracks right now,” PPM added. “We will be on some smaller stuff for the next few weeks, and hopefully we can shine there and have some fun in California.”

Price-Miller and his team would like to thank 360 Yield, Pioneer, DuPont, FlyingAG, Agee Farms, Encirca, Chalk Stix, and PPM Titanium for their support in 2017.

ON TAP: Parker Price-Miller will be back in action with the World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series this Friday and Saturday night in Tulare, CA.

STAY CONNECTED: Stay connected with Parker by following him on Twitter @Parker_PM9.