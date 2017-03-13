Shamrock Classic Entry List Hits 50

From Richie Murray

INDIANAPOLIS (March 13, 2017) — The pre-entry list for the second running of the “Shamrock Classic” USAC National Midget season opener at Du Quoin’s Southern Illinois Center has reached 50!

The Saturday, March 18th event on the one-sixth-mile, indoor dirt oval features many of the biggest names in U.S. open-wheel, dirt track racing, including two drivers who’ve attained the status of USAC Triple Crown champion in their careers – Dave Darland and Jerry Coons, Jr.

The two most recent winners at the Southern Illinois Center – Tyler Courtney and defending “Shamrock Classic” winner Shane Golobic – make up two-thirds of the Clauson-Marshall Racing stable. Past USAC National Midget Champions Tanner Thorson (2016) and Christopher Bell (2013) will be among two of Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports’ six entries. Two-time, and reigning, USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Car champ Brady Bacon has entered the event along with current USAC Sprint point leader Justin Grant.

Past USAC National Midget feature winners will be in abundance as well with Chad Boat, Billy Wease and Spencer Bayston ready to roll this weekend. Recent USAC National Sprint Car feature winners Brent Beauchamp and Kyle Cummins will make a rare appearance in a midget, with Cummins making his midget racing debut in Du Quoin. Last season’s USAC National Sprint Car Rookie of the Year Isaac Chapple makes his midget return as well.

Free entry is available for all “Shamrock Classic” competitors courtesy of R.E. Griesemer at https://usacracing.ticketspice.com/shamrock-classic-at-du-quoin-entry. Use the code regriesemer. The deadline for free pre-entry is Monday, March 13. Entries filed after March 13 are $40.

Reserved seats are $25.00 for the highly-anticipated event while adult general admission tickets are $20.00; kids 6-12 are $10.00 and kids 5 years-old and under are FREE! Pit passes are $35.00. The purchase of a reserved seat provides you a free pit pass! Tickets can be purchased online at http://www.usactickets.com/.

The timetable of events at the Southern Illinois Center for the “Shamrock Classic” begins with participant parking on March 17 (Friday) from 4-7 pm. Saturday’s race-day schedule begins with pits opening at 8am, followed by a “pit sweep” at noon. Spectator gates open at 1pm. A public drivers’ meeting open to all race fans starts at 3:00 pm. Hot laps get under way at 4pm with racing set for 5:30pm.

Fans who are unable to attend the event in-person can view the race LIVE on http://www.speedshifttv.com/.

50 DRIVERS ENTERED FOR THE “SHAMROCK CLASSIC”

1K Brayton Lynch – Springfield, IL

1T Tony Roney – Herculaneum, MO

2 Kellen Conover – St. Louis, MO

3N Jake Neuman – New Berlin, IL

5 Kyle Cummins – Princeton, IN

5c Colten Cottle – Kansas, IL

7 Gage Walker – Fairland, IN

7BC Tyler Courtney – Indianapolis, IN

7K Justin Peck – Monrovia, IN

9 Korey Weyant – Springfield, IL

9JR Derek Hagar – Marion, AR

9K Kyle Schuett – Philo, IL

11 Dave Darland – Lincoln, IN

11B Brent Beauchamp – Fairland, IN

12w Billy Wease – Noblesville, IN

15 Tim Siner – Dupo, IL

15F Cole Fehr – Coatesville, IN

15M Shane Morgan – Morton, IL

15s Mitchell Davis – Auburn, IL

17w Shane Golobic – Fremont, CA

21 Christopher Bell – Norman, OK

22 Andy Malpocker – St. Charles, MO

25 Jerry Coons, Jr. – Tucson, AZ

28 Kory Schudy – Springfield, MO

29 David Hair – Indianapolis, IN

31 David Budres – Beloit, WI

35 Chris Baue – Indianapolis, IN

35T Tyler Robbins – Collinsville, IL

39BC Justin Grant – Ione, CA

50 Tony DiMattia – Malvern, PA

50A Daniel Adler – St. Louis, MO

52 Isaac Chapple – Willow Branch, IN

56v Matt Veatch – McLeansboro, IL

56x Mark Chisholm – Cheyenne, WY

57D Daniel Robinson – Ewing, IL

67 Tanner Thorson – Minden, NV

67K Holly Shelton – Gold River, CA

68 Kyle O’Gara – Indianapolis, IN

71 Ryan Robinson – Foresthill, CA

71B Robert Bell – Colfax, IA

71K Tanner Carrick – Sacramento, CA

75 Lee Dakus – Edmonton, ALB, CAN

76M Brady Bacon – Broken Arrow, OK

77 Alex Bright – Collegeville, PA

84 Chad Boat – Phoenix, AZ

88 Terry Babb – Harristown, IL

91 Tyler Nelson – Kansas City, KS

91A Chris Andrews – Sandusky, OH

91T Tyler Thomas – Catoosa, OK

97 Spencer Bayston – Lebanon, IN