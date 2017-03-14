DIRTVision is LIVE at Thunderbowl Raceway in Tulare, California on March 17th and 18th!
Watch LIVE as the World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series takes on Thunderbowl Raceway on March 17th and 18th! The USAC West Coast 360 Non-Wing Sprint Cars and the Western Racesave Sprints will be joining the Outlaws, too!
DIRTVision Packages
- Friday Only Pass: $21.95 – Available Day-Of Event
- Saturday Only Pass: $21.95 – Available Day-Of Event
LIVE video coverage on DIRTVision is scheduled to begin with hotlaps at approximately 5:00 PM PT.
For a complete DIRTVision and DIRTVision MAX broadcast schedule, visit www.dirtvision.com.
Click Here to subscribe now!