Thomas Jr. Scores First Winged Sprint Car Victory

INDIANAPOLIS (March 13, 2017) – Kevin Thomas Jr. scored his first ever winged sprint car victory this past Saturday night at Arizona Speedway (Queen Creek, Arizona) with the Lucas Oil ASCS Southwest Sprint Car Dirt Series.

Thomas Jr., who has a meager three races under his belt with the Buffalo Wild Wings, Blazin’ Racin’ No.82, drove his way from a 6th place starting spot to “Park It” in victory lane with his new team.

“I’m thrilled to get a win this early in the season,” said Thomas Jr. “It’s a huge confidence booster for me, and I’m going to take that, build on it, and keep learning. I can’t begin to thanks Greg (McCormick) and Todd (LaHaise) for taking such a big risk on me.”

Thomas Jr. would gain the lead on lap 19. With only two laps remaining, the caution flag was displayed. A tremendous restart assisted him in maintaining his lead over Hardy. Thomas Jr. would take the checkered flag with a 1.283 second advantage over second place finisher Colton Hardy.

“My crew chief, Greg, gave me an awesome car and I did what I could to make it happen,” said Thomas Jr. “I’m hoping for good finishes and solid lap time going into the remainder of this West Coast swing.”

The Blazin’ Racin’ team is slated to tentatively run several of the World of Outlaws races on the West Coast starting at Thunderbowl Raceway in Tulare, California.

Blazin’ Racin’ would like to thank the following sponsors: Buffalo Wild Wings, Don Ott Engines, Maxim Chassis, CSI Shocks, Vortex Wings, DMI, Rod End Supply, Smith Titanium, KSE Racing Products, and Weld Wheels

Kevin Thomas Jr. would like to thank the following sponsors; Bell Helmets, Gridsport, Indy Metal Finishing, High Side Design, and MPI.