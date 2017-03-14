THREE TO LITTLE 500 HALL OF FAME IN 2017

Anderson, IN – March 14, 2017 – A former Little 500 driver, former car owner, and current official are slated for induction into the Little 500 Hall of Fame on Saturday, May 27, part of Pay Less Little 500 presented by UAW-GM Week. The Class of 2017 will be formally inducted at a luncheon at Anderson Speedway the afternoon of the Little 500.

The “Class of 2017” includes: Urbie Durnwald, Don Mack, and Kenny Wright.

Don Mack (East Grand Fork, MN) Driver with 4 starts from 1966-78; 1 win 1978; 2 top 10 finishes; 93 laps led; 1,864 total laps completed.

Urbie Durnwald (New Washington, OH) Car owner and mechanic, fielded 1980 race winner (Bob Frey); 4 entries from 1980-83; cars led two races for 301 laps; cars completed 1,402 laps; also mechanic on various entries through ’80’s and ’90’s.

Kenny Wright (Anderson, IN) Former Little 500 flagman who flagged his first Little 500 in 1989 until 2009; current Little 500 race director.

The 28th annual Little 500 Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will take place at Anderson Speedway on Saturday afternoon May 27. Former Little 500 and Indy 500 competitor Tom Bigelow will serve as guest speaker. Seating is limited at this year’s luncheon, so advance tickets will be the only way to guarantee a seat. Please order your tickets as soon as possible. Tickets are $12 each and can be purchased by sending a check or money order to: Little 500 Hall of Fame, 5027 Pearl St., Anderson, IN 46013. Tickets can also be purchased at the Anderson Speedway Box office. For more information please call (765) 642-0206 or (765) 278-8231.

The Little 500 Hall of Fame is dedicated to promoting the history and heritage of the Little 500. Your support has helped us honor the wonderful people and traditions of the greatest sprint car race in the world. We are also grateful to our friends at Anderson Speedway, IMPACT Racing, the Little 500 Festival, and Big Joe’s Event Services.