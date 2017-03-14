Winged Nation to Broadcast Live Shows From 39th annual AGCO Jackson Nationals

Inside Line Promotions



JACKSON, Minn. (March 14, 2017) – Jackson Motorplex is excited to announce that the popular Motor Racing Network show “Winged Nation” will broadcast live from the 39th annual AGCO Jackson Nationals, which will be held June 1-3.

“Each night of the Jackson Nationals we will do a live pre-race edition of ‘Winged Nation’ on a stage at Jackson Motorplex,” Winged Nation Co-Host Steve Post said. “Fans will get the chance to hear from the top drivers in sprint car racing. We’ll have giveaways and have a great time each night. It’s a great way to kick off what is sure to be three great nights of racing on the track.

“For the last few years we have heard so much good from what Tod (Quiring) and Doug (Johnson) have been doing at Jackson Motorplex. It’s great to hear about it, but we are excited to actually get to see it. Not only to see the changes at the speedway, but to get to be a part of one of the top events in sprint car racing in the Jackson Nationals. We love our sprint car drivers and love hanging out with other fans at the race track. There is no better way to spend a weekend and we can’t wait to get there.”

Post and Erin Evernham are the hosts of the 30-minute show that airs every Tuesday at Noon (Eastern) at http://www.mrn.com/MRN-Radio/Shows/Winged-Nation.aspx .

The AGCO Jackson Nationals will feature $25,000 to win the World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series finale on June 3. The three-day event will also showcase the Upper Midwest Sprint Car Series, the Midwest Touring Series, the Nebraska 360 Sprints and the Heartland Steel RaceSaver 305 Sprints each night.

“The AGCO Jackson Nationals has become one of the premier sprint car events in the country each season and we’re thrilled to welcome ‘Winged Nation,'” Jackson Motorplex General Manager Doug Johnson said.

The Jackson Motorplex season is scheduled to begin April 28-29 for the Frostbuster, which features Minnesota West – Jackson Campus IMCA a mods, IMCA stock cars, IMCA hobby stocks, Bohl’s Small Engine IMCA sport mods and IMCA sport compacts both nights. This event will be broadcast via live Pay-Per-View by Speed Shift TV.

