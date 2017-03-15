Brody Roa Gets First 2017 Podium Finish At Las Vegas

From Scott Daloisio

BUENA PARK, Ca. (March 13, 2017) – Garden Grove, California sprint car racer Brody Roa notched his first podium of 2017 when he raced to a third place finish in the “Sin City Showdown” at The Dirt Track at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway last Friday night. The third-place effort came just one evening after he scored a top ten finish on the same Vegas dirt.

Thanks to Frank Baldozier, HD Industries and Steve Watt, Roa was able to contest the USAC West Coast/Southwest “Sin City Showdown.” The likeable driver started off the two-night affair by qualifying the Watt owned CS9 chassis 19th in the 37-car field on Thursday. A fourth-place finish in his eight-lap heat race locked him into the 25-lap A-main event.

For the main event, the 26-year-old racer was starting 15th in the 22-car field. Track conditions that were more than challenging did not bode well for Roa or any other drivers starting in the second half of the pack. However, that did not faze Roa, who was coming off a fifth-place finish in the USAC/CRA Series at Perris Auto Speedway just five nights earlier. Working high and low in search of the fastest line, he raced his way all the way up to a ninth-place finish. That was the best finish of the three Watt cars entered on the night.

After charging through the pack for the ninth place the previous evening at the track that features the glittering lights of “Sin City” in the background, Roa wanted more on Friday. He started out by qualifying Watt’s car in the 14th spot and then led every lap to win his eight-lap heat.

On the second night, Roa had a much better starting spot for the main event. To be exact, it was 13-spots better than Thursday as he was starting on the outside of the front row. At the drop of the green flag he manned the second-place spot. On an improved, but still dry racetrack, he never ran farther back than fourth during the 25-lapper. When the checkered flag ended the race, he out fought several other determined drivers for a well-earned third place finish.

Thus far in USAC competition in 2017, Roa is off to an impressive start with a third, a fifth and a ninth place finish. Up next will be the Perris Auto Speedway “So Cal Showdown” when the USAC/CRA Sprint Cars share the bill with the World of Outlaws. Roa will come into that event, which always features one of the biggest sprint car crowds of the year in California, sixth in USAC/CRA points. He is only one-point out of fifth, three-points out of fourth and 14-points out of the lead.

For Brody Roa fans wishing to attend the April 1st race at Perris, the spectator gates will open at 4:00 PM and the first race will start at 7:00. Perris Auto Speedway is located in the city of Perris on the Lake Perris Fairgrounds at the base of the Lake Perris Dam. This address is 18700 Lake Perris Drive and the zip code is 92571.

The BR Performance team would like to thank the following sponsors for making the 2017 season possible: HD Industries, Burris Racing, “Biker” Bruce Fisher, Caring4Vets.com, Frank Baldozier Racing, Lee and Norma Leonard, Hot Paint Restorations, Driven Racing Oil, Baldwin Filter, Okie Race Cars and Crow Enterprises. If you or your company would like to join BR Performance’s championship contending team, please call: (714) 932-7994.