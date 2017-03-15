Stevie Sussex Leads USAC Southwest Sprints to Arizona Speedway

By Lance Jennings

QUEEN CREEK, Az. (MARCH 14, 2017) – After two successful nights at Las Vegas, the Sands Chevrolet USAC SouthWest Sprint Cars are back in action this Saturday, March 18th, at San Tan Valley’s Arizona Speedway. Promoted by Jonah Trussel and located within ET Motopark, the fourth point race will also feature Pure Stocks, Modlites, and the Robert Horne Ford Bombers. The Front Gates will open at 5:00pm and Racing at the fast 3/8-mile oval will start at 7:00pm. For more event and ticket information, visit www.arizonaspeedway.net or call 480.926.6688.

Since April 13, 2013, twenty-five USAC SouthWest Sprint Car events have been held at the San Tan Valley oval. Four-time champion R.J. Johnson leads all drivers with fourteen victories and Johnson (4), Stevie Sussex (2), Brady Bacon (1), and Chris Windom (1) celebrated wins at Arizona Speedway last season.

Entering Saturday’s event, Stevie Sussex (Tempe, Arizona) holds a 28-point advantage over the competition. Racing Mike Burkhart’s #21AZ Pacific Supply / Team AZ RSS, Sussex placed fourth and fifth at the “FVP Outlaw Showdown.” To date, the two-time Hank Arnold Memorial winner has one heat race victory, three top-10 finishes, and 20 feature laps led on the season. Sussex has ten career SouthWest wins and will be looking to extend his lead with a win at Arizona Speedway.

R.J. Johnson (Laveen, Arizona) ranks second in the chase for the championship. Driving Bobby Martin’s #51 Martin Family Auto Museum / Pecon Builders Sherman, Johnson scored seventh and twelfth at Las Vegas. To date, the four-time champion has posted one semi-main win, one hard charger award, and two top-10 finishes. On Saturday, the second generation driver will have his sights on his series leading forty-fifth victory.

“Chargin” Charles Davis Jr. (Buckeye, Arizona) sits third in the championship point chase. Piloting the Massey Motorsports’ #50 RSS Industries / Rod End Supply RSS, Davis placed fifth and nineteenth in the “FVP Outlaw Showdown.” At press time, the five-time Arizona Sprint Car champion has two heat race victories, two top-10 finishes, and 1 feature lap led on the year. “Chargin” Charles has fourteen career SouthWest wins and will be looking gain valuable points with a Saturday night triumph.

“The People’s Champion” Dave Darland (Lincoln, Indiana) is fourth in the SouthWest point chase. Racing Dwight Cheney’s #42 Racing Optics / Sander Engineering Eagle, Darland ran tenth and fourteenth at Las Vegas. To date, the former USAC National Champion has one feature win, one heat race victory, two top-10 finishes, and 18 feature laps led on the season. On Saturday, the “Steve Stroud Memorial” winner is scheduled to race a USAC National Midget in DuQuoin, Illinois.

Ryan Bernal (Hollister, California) ranks fifth in the SouthWest point standings. Driving Mike Phulps’ #56 Metal Works / Keizer Aluminum Wheels ART, Bernal won both main events at Las Vegas. The two-time USAC Western Classic Sprint Champion has also posted one heat race victory, one hard charger award, two top-10 finishes, and 22 feature laps led on the year. With six career SouthWest feature wins, Ryan will skip Saturday’s event at San Tan Valley to race in California.

Among the other drivers expected to be in action are Shon Deskins, “The Bull” Tye Mihocko, Landon Cling, Nick Aiuto, “The Magic Man” Mike Martin, Andy Reinbold, Matt Lundy, Jeff Lowery, “The Radio Flyer” Bruce St. James, Brian Hosford, Matt Rossi, Michael Curtis and more.

Arizona Speedway is located at 47800 N. Ironwood Road in San Tan Valley, just five minutes from Mesa, Arizona. To get to the track, exit Ironwood Drive on US 60, then head four miles south. Adult Tickets are $15, Senior Tickets are $12, Kids Tickets (11 & under) are FREE. For more event and ticket information, visit www.arizonaspeedway.net or call 480.926.6688.

For more information on the Sands Chevrolet USAC SouthWest Sprint Car Series, visit www.southwestsprintcars.com, www.usacracing.com, or follow the series on Facebook.

NOTICE TO RACERS: The Schoenfeld 14272735-78 Muffler is MANDATORY for Sands Chevrolet USAC SouthWest competition at Arizona Speedway and Central Arizona Speedway. Failure to comply will be disqualified from the events.