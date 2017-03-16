Beierle Hitting the Road at Select ASCS National Tour Events in 2017

BISMARK, N.D. (March 15, 2017) – Andee Beierle is making a big change in her racing career in 2017.

The Iowa State University student, who is embarking upon her second year of 360ci winged sprint car competition, will hit the road with the Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour at select events. This is her second season driving for BDS Motorsports and she will be a teammate with Justin Henderson, who is a sprint car racing veteran.

“I can’t thank Bryan (Sundby) and everyone at BDS Motorsports enough for giving me the opportunity to learn and grow in this sport,” Beierle said. “We will hit many of the ASCS National races. However, it will be a somewhat limited schedule due to my college summer courses.”

Beierle is double majoring in aerospace and chemical engineering.

“We will do as much of the series as the budget allows,” she said. “If we are able to pick up some more marketing partners we will be able to have the resources we need to hit more shows.”

In addition to ASCS National Tour events, BDS Motorsports and Over the Top Marketing and Promotion will continue their appearance schedule greeting fans at tracks throughout the season. Beierle said the team and sponsors will be represented at several returning appearances such as the multiple national touring series dates at Iowa Speedway, which is located just outside of Newton, Iowa.

“I’m excited to meet the fans and help promote our race team, our sponsors, the tracks, the series and sprint car racing in general,” she said. “We will have a trailer at all the races with a show car to take to sponsor locations. We will hand out kids’ bags with coloring books and stickers. I look forward to the interaction with the fans.”

Beierle said her first race of the season is scheduled for April 23 at Missouri State Fair Speedway in Sedalia, Mo., with the Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour.

April 23 at Missouri State Fair Speedway in Sedalia, Mo., with the Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour

SPONSOR SPOTLIGHT – Dollar-Dental

Dollar-Dental is a dental savings plan that covers more than 100,000 dentists nationwide. The dentists who are providers through this plan charge reduced fees. For more information, visit http://www.Dollar-Dental.com

“You get the quality care you deserve with Dollar-Dental and it is great for people who don’t want dental insurance,” Beierle said. “I’m proud to represent them in sprint car racing and help fans get dental care and save money.”

Beierle would also like to thank Northern Coatings, Inc., Arienco Construction Inc., Harmony Stables, Lucas Oil Products, Inc., Liquid Nitro, Simpson Race Products, IETF, Hi-Tech Motorwerks and Four in the Fluff Marketing & Promotions for their continued support.

