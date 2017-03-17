Antaya Motorsports and Cory Eliason Team Up To Contest 2017 King of the Wes Series Schedule

From Petersen Media

Embarking on their second season of winged sprint car racing, Antaya Motorsports is excited to announce that Cory Eliason has been hired to take over the driving duties in 2017 as the team chases after the King of the West championship.

“I am extremely excited for this opportunity, and am very thankful that Larry Antaya and this team has the confidence in me to represent them on and off the track,” Cory Eliason said.

With the 2017 season off and running in California, Eliason and Antaya Motorsports will kick off their new arrangement this Friday and Saturday in Tulare, CA as the World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series comes to town.

The plan is to follow the series to Stockton Dirt Track next weekend before kicking off the 2017 King of the West series schedule on April 8th in Bakersfield, CA at Kern Count Speedway.

Aside from competing full time with the King of the West series, Antaya Motorsports will also take part in as many Prentice Motorsports Group events as they can including racing on the occasional Friday night with the Ocean Sprints presented by Taco Bravo, as well as with the Civil War Sprints presented by Flowmaster when the schedule allows. Later this Fall, the team will again pick the World of Outlaws up when they return, and also plan on taking part in the 2017 Trophy Cup.

Eliason, who hails from Kingsburg, CA, comes into the 2017 season on top of his game after a red hot 2016 season that saw him score seven feature event wins, including two KWS wins, one Civil War triumph, and this winter he scored a win in Australia.

“Antaya Motorsports is looking forward to working with Cory Eliason,” Antaya Motorsports Manager, Tim Werbach said. “Last season he came into his own and really opened a lot of eyes around the country, and we are excited to have him in our corner in 2017.”

In what will be the teams second season of existence, Antaya Motorsports will again be backed by Good Guys Rod and Custom Association, Fire Protection Management, Inc., TW Performance, Kaeding Performance, Cardinal Paint and Powder, Tool World, Maas Brothers Powder Coating, and Shiro’s Collision Center.

The addition to Eliason is not the only change for Antaya Motorsports in 2017. The team is also excited to welcome mechanics Brian Matherly and Matt Britt from Kaeding Performance aboard for the team’s quest for the KWS crown.

Antaya Motorsports also would like to invite all of their fans out to the Good Guys Rod and Custom 35th Annual All American Get Together on March 25th and 26th at the Alameda County Fairgrounds in Pleasanton, CA. With the team competing in Stockton, CA that weekend, it would make for a great day of hot rods and racecars.

Antaya Motorsports would like to thank Good Guys Rod and Custom Association, Fire Protection Management, Inc., TW Performance, Kaeding Performance, Cardinal Paint and Powder, Tool World, Maas Brothers Powder Coating, and Shiro’s Collision Center for their support in 2016.