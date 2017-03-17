Kulhanek Tackling 44th annual Spring Nationals This Weekend at Devil’s Bowl

From Inside Line Promotions

DANBURY, Texas (March 16, 2017) – Ray Allen Kulhanek is kicking off his season this weekend at the 44th annual Spring Nationals.

“I teamed up with Marvin and Peggy Pearson to what we were doing last year,” he said. “We’ll use my car and their motor and rig. I’m not really sure what we are going to do and run. We’ll play it by ear on a week-to-week basis. I’m in the process of trying to start my own business right now so that’s the main focus. When the cards fall into place we’ll run when it’s convenient for myself and their family.”

The first opportunity is this Friday and Saturday at the marquee Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour event hosted by Devil’s Bowl Speedway in Mesquite, Texas.

“I feel really good about it,” he said. “Their engine runs really strong and I definitely love my car and equipment. I felt like we were putting good races together when we teamed up last year. I know we’re very capable of rolling into the gates at Devil’s Bowl and being in contention for a win.”

Kulhanek said his goal for the season-opening doubleheader is consistency.

“The first step to being able to win is to be in the show,” he said. “That’s always the first step. Also, in a logical deal being the first race of the season for myself, to come out of both nights with top 10s would be great to me. However, I definitely don’t ever pull out of the gate at the shop without the expectation of winning.

“I know there will be a lot of cars, which there always is. Any time you go to the first race of the year there’s always 40-plus cars. When you roll into Devil’s Bowl you have a great facility to race at, but it’s also a tough animal to tame. You have to have Lady Luck on your side.”