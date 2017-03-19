Tim Hutchins Wins SRA Feature at Blue Ribbon Raceway
SRA Eureka Garage and Sheds Sprint Car Series
Blue Ribbon Raceway
Horsham, AU
Saturday March 18, 2017
Feature:
1. T7 – Tim Hutchins
2. V17 – Dennis Jones
3. V77 – Brayden Parr
4. Act83 – David McKay
5. V90 – Corey McCullagh
6. V36 – Tim Van Ginneken
7. W18 – Scott Rielly
8. S20 – Glen Sutherland
9. V84 – Sam Wren
10. V68 – Brett Milburn
11. V91 – Brad Warren
12. V78 – Chris Campbell
13. S37 – Terry Kelly
14. Act57 – Brendan Scogie
15. V64 – David Aldersley
16. V72 – Jacob Smith
17. V60 – Jordyn Charge
18. V9 – Rod Matthews