Tim Hutchins Wins SRA Feature at Blue Ribbon Raceway

Posted on March 19, 2017

SRA Eureka Garage and Sheds Sprint Car Series
Blue Ribbon Raceway
Horsham, AU
Saturday March 18, 2017

Feature:
1. T7 – Tim Hutchins
2. V17 – Dennis Jones
3. V77 – Brayden Parr
4. Act83 – David McKay
5. V90 – Corey McCullagh
6. V36 – Tim Van Ginneken
7. W18 – Scott Rielly
8. S20 – Glen Sutherland
9. V84 – Sam Wren
10. V68 – Brett Milburn
11. V91 – Brad Warren
12. V78 – Chris Campbell
13. S37 – Terry Kelly
14. Act57 – Brendan Scogie
15. V64 – David Aldersley
16. V72 – Jacob Smith
17. V60 – Jordyn Charge
18. V9 – Rod Matthews

