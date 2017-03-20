Cory Turner Motorsports Adds Marketing Partners During Motorama

From Tommy Goudge

CAISTOR CENTRE, Ont. (March 20, 2017) – Cory Turner and his Hill’s Racing Team crew are preparing to start their Sprint Car season, but took time to display their car and meet fans at Motorama in Toronto last weekend.

“We had a great weekend at Motorama!” Cory exclaimed. “We saw a lot of our existing fans, and made some new ones as well. We handed out a lot of promotional materials for our marketing partners, and spoke with a lot of people over the course of the weekend. Motorama gets larger and more well attended every year!”

Cory and his team are excited to welcome two new marketing partners for the #97 Sprint Car:

Known as an automotive accessory heaven, Northern Performance is located at 1164 Walkers Line in Burlington, Ontario, or at www.northernperformance.ca

Charlie Bee Honey is located at 3591 Mountain Road RR2 in Beamsville, Ontario. Charlie Bee produces high quality Canadian-made honey, with more information available at www.facebook.com/charliebeehoney

The team has April 22 circled on their calendar, as the Sprint Car season in Ontario will kick off with a Patriot Sprint Tour event at Merrittville Speedway. Cory debuted with the Hill’s Racing Team in this event at Merrittville last season, and drove from 9th to 5th in the non-stop 25 lap feature.