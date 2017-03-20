Sprint Car Challenge Tour to Introduce Crew Member Program

From Gary Thomas

PLACERVILLE, Ca. (March 20, 2017) – Do you want to learn the ins and outs of working on a sprint car? Not sure how to approach a team to ask about getting involved? Are you a team owner who needs a little more help in the shop or at the track? Not sure where to find someone with the ability and desire to become a part of your team? The Sprint Car Challenge Tour is eager to help with making those connections as a new initiative has been introduced to accomplish just that.

The SCCT is implementing a way to create a list of applicants for the use of teams looking to add crew members for help at the track, or in the shop, or both. Interested potential crew members can go to the official series website and fill out the application at http://www.sprintcarchallengetour.com/team-app-form

With the established list of names, car owners can then contact the SCCT office to inquire as to the availability of someone that might be able to step in and help.

“One concern of many team owners I keep hearing is that there is a shortage of available help,” said series principal and Placerville Speedway promoter Scott Russell. “We are hoping this will establish a way for car owners to find crew support if they are in need of additional help. Also, with this information a car owner will be able to find out if a potential crew member lives in their area, which could be valuable if they can also use help at the shop.”

“Along with looking for ways to involve fans, such as the Kids Dash for Cash, this is just another way for the Sprint Car Challenge Tour to engage people into sprint car racing in a more intimate way,” stated SCCT Business Manager Gary Thomas. “This program also provides an avenue for car owners to have a source for help that they can tap into, if needed, so this should be a win-win for all involved.”

