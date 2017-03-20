Tickets for World of Outlaws Badger 40 at Wilmot Raceway now on sale

By Tony Veneziano

WILMOT, Wisc. — March 20, 2017 — Tickets are now on sale for the Badger 40, featuring the World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series at Wilmot Raceway in Wilmot, Wisconsin on Saturday, July 29 and can be purchased online at slspromotions.ticketforce.com or by calling SLS Promotions at 815-344-2023.

David Gravel remained undefeated in World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series action at Wilmot Raceway last year, with a flag-to-flag win in the Badger 40. Gravel held off eight-time and defending series champion Donny Schatz for the win, with Joey Saldana finishing third. Gravel picked up his first win at the track with the World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series in 2014. The native of Watertown, Connecticut recently earned his first Outlaws win of the season in California.

Daryn Pittman, the 2013 series champion, is a past winner at Wilmot Raceway, taking the checkered flag in 2008. In the inaugural event for the World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series at the third-mile bullring in 2006, Mark Dobmeier was victorious, which marked his first-career World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series win.

Battling Schatz, Pittman, Gravel and Saldana in 2017 is another stout group of full-time competitors including Brad Sweet, who is currently second in points, driving for Kasey Kahne Racing, Shane Stewart, who won eight A-Feature events last year, Jason Johnson, the reigning Knoxville Nationals winner, who has one win thus far in 2017, fan favorite Jason Sides, veteran driver Paul McMahan and defending Kevin Gobrecht Rookie of the Year Award winner Greg Wilson.

Logan Schuchart, who won twice in 2016, his Shark Racing teammate Jacob Allen and teenager Clyde Knipp from Missouri are all set to carry the torch for the next generation of drivers on the circuit. Brent Marks from Pennsylvania and Sheldon Haudenschild from Ohio are both hitting the road for the first time this year as they battle for the Kevin Gobrecht Rookie of the Year Award.

