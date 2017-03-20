USAC Speed2 Eastern Midgets Make Durham Debut Saturday

From Richie Murray

INDIANAPOLIS (March 20, 2017) — USAC Speed2 Midgets compete on both the East and West coasts this weekend. The Eastern series debuts Saturday at Orange County Speedway in Durham, N.C., while the Western series returns to the dirt at Chowchilla (Calif.) Speedway Sunday.

Chris Lamb won the 2016 USAC Eastern title and Jesse Love IV is the 2017 USAC Western US Dirt leader after winning at Chowchilla on March 12.

Toni Breidinger, of Hillsborough, Calif., is now the all-time leader in terms of USAC feature victories by a female after leading all 30 laps of Saturday night’s race at Madera (Calif.) Speedway. The win was her 10th, breaking a tie with Ashley Hazelton. Jesse Love IV was second ahead of Adam Lemke, Tom Paterson and Annie Breidinger.

The USAC Western US Pavement Midget Series resumes April 1 at Madera.

2017 USAC Speed2 Western US Dirt Midget Series Standings: 1-Jesse Love IV-78, 2-Annie Breidinger-74. 3-Tom Paterson-72, 4-Antonia Boscacci-67, 5-Adam Lemke-65, 6-Blake Brannon-60, 7-Jeremy Speck-58.

2017 USAC Speed2 Western US Pavement Midget Series Standings: 1-Toni Breidinger-84, 2-Jesse Love IV-78, 3-Adam Lemke-72, 4-Tom Paterson-66, 5-Annie Breidinger-66, 6-Antonia Boscacci-64, 7-Cody Jessop-59, 8-Blake Brannon-57, 9-Joey Iest-53.

2017 USAC Speed2 Western US Overall Midget Series Standings: 1-Jesse Love IV-156, 2-Annie Breidinger-140, 3-Tom Paterson-138, 4-Adam Lemke-137, 5-Antonia Boscacci-131, 6-Blake Brannon-117, 7-Toni Breidinger-84, 8-Cody Jessop-59, 9-Jeremy Speck-58, 10-Joey Iest-53.