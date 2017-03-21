Gosek Ready to Tackle Oswego Triple Crown Championship Series

From Dan Kapuscinski

OSWEGO, NY (March 20, 2017) – Twice an International Supermodified Association and Oswego Speedway Supermodified track champion, Joe Gosek is ready to relive the days of old as he prepares to compete in wing and non-wing Supermodified action as a part of the inaugural Shea Concrete Triple Crown Championship Series presented by ASI Racewear.

A winner of over 70 Supermodified events in his career between the ISMA and Oswego trails, Gosek comes from the days when nearly all competitors would chase the ISMA circuit while running weekly at Oswego Speedway. Now he will have the opportunity to try it again, with a bonus of $12,000 on the line, as he wheels the familiar No. 00 in each series.

Gosek’s entry into the TCCS makes him the seventh driver to officially join the ultimate challenge in Supermodified racing, battling with the likes of Otto Sitterly, Dave Shullick Jr., Jeff Abold, Dave McKnight, Dave Danzer, and Tim Jedrzejek.

With each driver listed a champion of some form, Gosek stands out among the rest as the only active driver that has won all three Supermodified Classics – the Sandusky Hy-Miler Nationals, Oswego’s Budweiser International Classic, and the Star Speedway Classic.

Scoring ISMA championships in 1987 & 2000 and Oswego titles in 2003 & 2011, ‘Double O Joe’ will put his Gosek Racing team up against Team Abold Racing, Morton Racing, and Danzer Racing in the race for the Jim Shampine Supermodified of the Year title.

“The teams involved in the series to this point not only make for a who’s who in the sport, but they offer a glimpse into the history of our great sport,” said TCCS promoter, Dan Kapuscinski. “Joe Gosek, Dave McKnight, and Gary Morton competed during the cross over days. Car owners Jim Bodnar, Craig Danzer, and John Nicotra were a part of cross over efforts in the past and the Shullick’s were a huge part of the allure of Classic events many years ago as they ran both wing and non-wing shows. We seem to be building a solid following and I think the fans of Supermodified racing will truly benefit.”

The TCCS will see five non-wing Supermodified events at Oswego Speedway and five wing events on the ISMA tour including races at Lancaster Speedway, Stafford Speedway, Sandusky Speedway, and Star Speedway.

If interested in helping to support the Triple Crown Championship Series of Supermodified Racing feel free to contact series promoter Dan Kapuscinski by e-mail at dkapuscinski00@gmail.com or by phone at (315) 708-7544.

