ASCS National/Warrior Showdown Headlines Spring Fling At Randolph County Raceway

By Bryan Hulbert

TULSA, Okla. (March 21, 2017) After the weather scrubbed the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series National Tour presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network from taking on the high-banked Randolph County Raceway in Moberly, Mo. in 2015, the series is ready to try again with the Spring Fling presented by Two Guys Sprint Promotions on Sunday, March 26.

An evening event, more than a night time affair so as to take into considerations that Monday is a school day, the Sunday affair will begin at 4:00 P.M. (CDT) and is the season opening event for the Speedway Motors ASCS Warrior Region presented by Impact Signs, Awnings, and Wraps.

“We’re looking forward to finally get another crack at the Randolph County Raceway. It’s a great facility, and the Warrior Region usually has some great racing there,” commented ASCS National Coordinator, Matt Ward. “One thing about racing in Missouri, the drivers we face in the Warrior Region are some of the toughest we go up against and the fans are some of the most loyal and vocal. Rest assured, these National Tour drivers know they have to be on top of their game.”

Situated just five miles east of the town of Moberly, Mo. the former asphalt oval opened in 1989. Eventually converted to dirt, the asphalt remained in place beneath the clay until the track was purchased by David and Janelle Claypoole in 2012.

In the last ASCS sanctioned event at the Randolph County Raceway, the Speedway Motors ASCS Warrior Region presented by Impact Signs, Awnings, and Wraps it was Sedalia’s Jonathan Cornell racing to Victory Lane against 21 other competitors.

Since 2013, six drivers in 11 A-Features with the Warrior Region have been first to the checkered flag. Cornell leads the win count with five followed by Brian Brown with a pair of wins. Randy Martin and Danny Lasoski make the list with a win each. Of the drivers on the Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour, Johnny Herrera and Wayne Johnson each picked up regional wins during the Labor Day Showdown in 2015.

Off to a roaring start, Sam Hafertepe, Jr. swept the series opening weekend at the Devil’s Bowl Speedway this past weekend, putting the Keith Dobbs Motorsports No. 15h atop the driver standings going into the Missouri showdown.

Vying for the 2017 Brodix Rookie of the Year, Justin Henderson holds runner-up with a pair of finishes to match at the Devil’s Bowl. Keeping pace with Hafertepe and Henderson, the show position has New Mexico’s Johnny Herrera giving chase with Seth Bergman and John Carney II completing the top-five in tour standings. Matt Covington hold sixth with Joe Wood, Jr. seventh. Wayne Johnson looks to capitalize on his past success at Randolph County Raceway as he holds the eight position.

With more laps at the Missouri oval than any other on the Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour, Kyle Bellm will look for a homecoming style victory to climb from ninth. Ray Allen Kulhanek currently makes up the top-ten in tour standings.

Pit Gates at the Randolph County Raceway are slated to open at 11:00 A.M. with the grandstands opening at 2:00 P.M. (CDT). Tickets are sold the day of the race. The Sunday showdown will also include the ULMA Late Models. For more information on Randolph County Raceway, log onto www.randolphcountyraceway.com.

For continued updates on the American Sprint Car Series, from the National Tour to any of the seven Regional Tours that make up the ASCS Nation and its over 150 nights of racing in 2017, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com

The Important Information:

Who: Lucas Oil ASCS Presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network

What: Spring Fling presented by 2 Guys Promotions

Where: Randolph County Raceway – Moberly, Mo.

When: Sunday, March 26, 2017

Phone: 660-651-8599

Email: randolphcountyraceway@ymail.com

2017 Lucas Oil ASCS A-Main Winner(s): Sam Hafertepe, Jr. – 2 (3/17 – Devil's Bowl Speedway; 3/18 – Devil's Bowl Speedway);

2017 Lucas Oil ASCS Driver Standings (Top 10: 1. Sam Hafertepe, Jr. 300; 2. Justin Henderson 284; 3. Johnny Herrera 270; 4. Seth Bergman 255; 5. John Carney II 228; 6. Matt Covington 226; 7. Joe Wood, Jr. 216; 8. Wayne Johnson 214; 9. Kyle Bellm 212; 10. Ray Allen Kulhanek 208;

