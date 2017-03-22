Buddy Kofoid Earns First Win of 2017 in Marysville Saturday

By Gary Thomas

Marysville, CA – March 21, 2017…Taking to the Marysville Raceway for the first time in competitive action on Saturday Penngrove, California’s Buddy Kofoid put together a near perfect night, en route to scoring his first main event victory of the season.

Despite never competing at the track in an actual race before, Kofoid did have numerous laps around the quarter-mile from his time running a Sprint Car during practice nights in previous years. It was in fact at those practice nights where the Dan Simpson Racing team first took note of the now 15-year-old.



Kofoid opened the night last Saturday by setting his first fast time of season with a clocking of 12.167 around the Marysville bullring. After driving from fourth to second in the opening heat race he then lined up from the fourth starting position in the 25-lap feature event. At the waving of the green flag he settled into position and ran solid until an incident between the first and second corners took out the leaders early on.



During the ensuing restart Kofoid now found himself in the lead of the race aboard the Dan Simpson Racing/ Gary Silva Ranches/ Sonoma Paint Center No. 4s mount. The remainder of the feature saw him navigate traffic to perfection and hold off a fast moving Tony Gualda by 0.535 seconds to claim victory at the checkered flag. After winning a trio of main events last season it marked Kofoid’s fourth career Winged Sprint Car triumph in his home state of California.



“It felt great to get the win in Marysville last Saturday night,” Kofoid commented. “The Marysville Raceway is a place where I got my first taste of driving a Sprint Car during the old practice nights, so it’s always a special track to me. We had a really good car all evening long and I can’t thank my entire team enough for all their hard work. It’s going to be a fun season and we have a lot of racing on tap. Hopefully this will be a sign of things to come in 2017.”



This Saturday night March 25 will see Kofoid and Dan Simpson Racing make the trip to Petaluma Speedway for the first Pit Stop USA Shootout race of the season. “We look forward to running Petaluma this weekend,” said Kofoid. “It’s a fun track to drive and it will be nice to get some laps there before the Sprint Car Challenge Tour event in late-April. Hopefully we can back up our Marysville performance with another win come Saturday.”



The following weekend then finds Kofoid in action at the Silver Dollar Speedway in Chico on Friday March 31 for round two of the Civil War Sprint Car Series presented by Flowmaster. The next night on Saturday April 1 they will be on hand at Antioch Speedway for the inaugural event with the Elk Grove Ford Sprint Car Challenge Tour presented by Abreu Vineyards. Kofoid will hope for a solid night as he begins his bid at the SCCT championship.



Buddy Kofoid would like to thank Dan Simpson Racing, Gary Silva Ranches, Sonoma Paint Center, Red Line Oil and Dr. Ray Ramos for their support in 2017.

Marysville Raceway Quick Recap March 18-

Qualified (1st), Heat Race (2nd), A-main (1st)



Upcoming Races-

Saturday March 25: Petaluma Speedway Petaluma, CA (Pit Stop USA Shootout)

Friday March 31: Silver Dollar Speedway Chico, CA (Civil War Series)

Saturday April 1: Antioch Speedway Antioch, CA (Sprint Car Challenge Tour)

