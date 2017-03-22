Central Arizona Speedway Next For ASCS Southwest Region

By Bryan Hulbert

TULSA, Okla. (March 21, 2017) Set for round three of the 2017 season, the Carlyle Tools ASCS Southwest Region headlines action at Central Arizona Speedway in Casa Grande, Ariz. on Saturday, March 25 for the eighth time in series history.

First seeing competition with the Carlyle Tools ASCS Southwest Region in 2013, New Mexico’s Lorne Wofford grabbed the inaugural victory. In seven visits, the only driver with multiple wins is defending series champion, Rick Ziehl, who went back-to-back in 2015. The most recent ASCS winner at the Arizona oval is Bob Ream, Jr. who topped the season’s lone event on April 23, 2016.

The only date for Central Arizona Speedway on the 2017 schedule, the point’s lead belongs to Colton Hardy. Vying for Rooking of the Year in 2016, the Bandit Racing No. 74 driver has two career wins with the Carlyle Tools ASCS Southwest Region and has started his 2017 run with a pair of podium finishes at Canyon Speedway Park and Arizona Speedway.

Bob Ream, Jr. holds the runner-up spot and trails by only two markers with Lorne Wofford third, 25 points behind. Trailing the lead by only 33 markers, Rick Ziehl remains in the hunt for his 10th consecutive championship with Lance Norick completing the top-five in tour standings.

Presented by San Tan Ford, Saturday’s lineup of events will also include IMCA Modifieds, Sport Mods, Pure Stocks, and Dwarf Cars. Pits open at 4:00 P.M. with the grandstand opening at 5:00 P.M. Racing is scheduled to being at 7:00 P.M. (MST). Central Arizona Speedway is located at 512 S. Eleven Mile Corner Road in Casa Grande, Ariz. on Pinal County Fairgrounds. For more information, call (480) 266-1378 or log onto http://www.centralarizonaspeedway.com

The 2017 season represents the 26th year of sanctioning Sprint Car racing across the United States for the American Sprint Car Series. From the National Tour, to the seven regional tours that make up the ASCS Nation, over 150 races can be found at 75 tracks across 23 states.

For continued updates on the American Sprint Car Series, including points, schedules, and series history, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com

Series Notes:

ASCS Southwest Winners – Central Arizona Speedway (Casa Grande, Ariz.) Lorne Wofford (5/18/2013); Alex Pettas (5/31/2014); Rick Ziehl (2/14/2015); Rick Ziehl (7/25/2015); Joey Chester (7/25/2015); Logan Forler (2/27/2016); Bob Ream, Jr. (4/23/2016)

2017 ASCS Southwest Winners: Bob Ream, Jr. 1; Kevin Thomas, Jr. 1;

2017 Carlyle Tools ASCS Southwest Schedule:

Date – Track – City, State – Winner

3/4/2017-Canyon Speedway Park – Peoria, AZ – Bob Ream, Jr.

3/11/2017-Arizona Speedway – Queen Creek, AZ – Kevin Thomas, Jr.

3/25/2017-Central Arizona Speedway – Casa Grande, AZ

3/31/2017-Southern New Mexico Speedway – Las Cruces, NM

4/1/2017-Southern New Mexico Speedway – Las Cruces, NM

4/22/2017-Arizona Speedway – Queen Creek, AZ

5/6/2017-Arizona Speedway – Queen Creek, AZ

7/1/2017-Arizona Speedway – Queen Creek, AZ

7/28/2017-Southern New Mexico Speedway – Las Cruces, NM

7/29/2017-Southern New Mexico Speedway – Las Cruces, NM

9/16/2017-Arizona Speedway – Queen Creek, AZ

10/7/2017-Arizona Speedway – Queen Creek, AZ

10/14/2017-Canyon Speedway Park – Peoria, AZ

11/3/2017-Wildcat Raceway – Tucson, AZ

11/4/2017-Wildcat Raceway – Tucson, AZ

11/10/2017-Cocopah Speedway – Somerton, AZ

11/11/2017-Cocopah Speedway – Somerton, AZ

11/24/2017-Arizona Speedway – Queen Creek, AZ

11/25/2017-Arizona Speedway – Queen Creek, AZ

**Schedule subject to change without notice.