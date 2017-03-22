CJB Motorsports Nabs First Outlaw Victory of Season

From CJB Motorsports

CARLISLE, PA. – March 21, 2017 – David Gravel and his CJB Motorsports team wanted to get off to a better start in 2017 than they did the previous season. With an Outlaw win in the seasons seventh event, some on the team are considering the goal very achievable.

“It felt great to get our first Outlaw win out of the way for sure,” said Gravel, driver of the GoMUDDY.com, J.R.C. Transportation Inc., C&S Lawn & Landscape #5. “It just takes that edge off.”

The team entered the California swing with something to prove after a modest showing at Las Vegas Motorspeedway. Night one of a weekend doubleheader at Thunderbowl Raceway near Tulare, Calif. yielded a 10th place showing in time trials before impressive runs in the heat race and the Craftsman Club Dash.

“We timed in 10th quick,” said Gravel, who won an event at Thunderbowl Raceway last season. “We just had a really fast car all night and made the right moves in the feature. Barry(Jackson) and the crew pound away each and every night. I’m glad we pulled it off.”

Flicks of confetti were still around the hauler as CJB returned for the second night looking for a similar result. The team timed in 10th overall for the second straight evening.

“We timed in tenth again,” said Gravel. “I screwed up in the heat race but we recovered to finish third. We started the feature and got up to sixth but I spun on a restart so we fell back to 12th. Got back to tenth and the track started to take rubber so we were kind of locked in there.”

The Stockton Dirt track is the next venue for the series as it heads into the upgraded facility for another weekend doubleheader on March 24th & 25th. Gravel registered a 9th and 13th place finish in last years events and will be looking for more.

“They reconfigured the front stretch there a little bit,” said Gravel. “Looking forward to seeing what it is like and have a good run there. It might be a bit heavy. We’ll see.”