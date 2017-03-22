Ford Performance presents the Arctic Cat All Star Circuit of Champions at Kokomo Speedway; Advance tickets now available

By Tyler Altmeyer

INDIANAPOLIS, IN (March 21, 2017) – For the first and only time in 2017, Tony Stewart’s Arctic Cat All Star Circuit of Champions will return to the famed Kokomo Speedway in Kokomo, Indiana, set to battle head-to-head with some of the nation’s most talented open wheel competitors, one of which will be three-time NASCAR Cup champion and owner of the Arctic Cat All Star Circuit of Champions – Tony Stewart. This will be Stewart’s only Indiana start in a 410 cubic inch winged sprint car in 2017.

“I want to thank Ford Performance for coming on board and helping us bring the Arctic Cat All Stars back to Kokomo Speedway,” Tony Stewart explained. “Our expectations are high this year. I know we had quite the heatwave during our visit last July, but I’m sure the weather will be much more favorable in May. I’m also thrilled for the opportunity to race during this event. Sprint Cars have always been a passion of mine, so any time I have an opportunity to race, I take full advantage of it. It’s going to be a lot of fun.”

Race fans will have the opportunity to witness Tony Stewart challenge nearly 20 full-time Arctic Cat All Star travelers during the upcoming Kokomo invasion, as well as an expected regional turnout of sprint car talent, led by five-time and defending All Star champion Chad Kemenah. Bloomington, Indiana’s Kraig Kinser is also expected to defend the All Star banner during the Kokomo Speedway appearance, as well as Caleb Armstrong, Caleb Helms, Ryan Smith, T.J. Michael, and Rookie of the Year contender Max Stambaugh. Rico Abreu, a two-time Chili Bowl Nationals champion and the 2016 Dirt Classic Indiana winner at Kokomo Speedway, will also be on hand.

The one-night Kokomo Speedway return, made possible by Ford Performance, will take shape on Friday evening, May 19; the first of three events on the weekend schedule for the Arctic Cat All Star Circuit of Champions. A full program will be on the Kokomo agenda, complete with qualifying time trials and heat race competition, headlined with a $5,000-to-win main event. The USAC SpeeD2 Midgets will also be on the evening card, creating a “must-see” experience for any open wheel enthusiast.

In addition, fans will have an opportunity to participate in a closed autograph session featuring Tony Stewart. The first 150 fans to purchase advance tickets online will have the opportunity to participate in the pre-race autograph session scheduled for 5:00pm at Tony Stewart’s merchandise trailer just outside of the main gates. Those who purchase an online ticket and qualify for the closed autograph session will be notified with additional information via email closer to the event.

Those who would like to purchase advance tickets for the Arctic Cat All Star Circuit of Champions invasion of Kokomo Speedway presented by Ford Performance on May 19 can do so by visiting: http://tickets.ticketforce.com/eventperformances.asp?evt=1528. General Admission: $25; Reserved Seating (top ten rows of main grandstand): $30; Children 10 years and younger will be admitted into general admission for free. All tickets will also be available at the track on the day of the event. Pit Passes: $35.

Additional news and updates pertaining to this event will be shared online in the near future, as well as on all of the available Arctic Cat All Star Circuit of Champions social media networks.

Additional Arctic Cat All Star Series Info:

Those seeking additional information regarding the Arctic Cat All Star Circuit of Champions should visit its official online home at www.allstarsprint.com. Series updates and breaking news will be posted regularly on the official Twitter account of the Arctic Cat All Star Circuit of Champions: https://twitter.com/ASCoC. Find full text results from each and every event, as well as an up-to-date schedule, online at www.allstarsprint.com/schedule/.

About the Arctic Cat All Star Circuit of Champions:

All Star Enterprises, LLC, wholly owned by Tony Stewart, d/b/a the All Star Circuit of Champions, is a winged sprint car series. The All-Star Circuit of Champions Sprint Car Series is one of the oldest traveling 410 sprint car organizations and is a staple of grassroots, open-wheel racing. Formed in 1970 by Bud Miller, the series has largely been considered the first ‘outlaw’ Sprint Car organization of the modern era. After a 10 year stint as owner of the All Stars, Miller passed control of the series to Bert Emick in 1980; a reign that would continue through 2002. Guy Webb then purchased the series from Emick in the summer of 2002 and served as the series President for the next 12 years. Motorsports entrepreneur Tony Stewart agreed to terms with Guy Webb to become the sole owner of the original winged sprint car tour in January of 2015.

About Arctic Cat:

The Arctic Cat brand is among the most widely recognized and respected in the recreational vehicle industry. The company designs, engineers, manufactures and markets all-terrain vehicles (ATVs), side-by-sides and snowmobiles, in addition to related parts, garments and accessories under the Arctic Cat® and Motorfist® brand names. Arctic Cat Inc.’s world headquarters is located in Minneapolis, Minnesota. More information about Arctic Cat and its products is available at www.ArcticCat.com.