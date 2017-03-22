Herrera Earns Podium Finishes During ASCS National Tour Doubleheader at Devil’s Bowl

Inside Line Promotions



MESQUITE, Texas (March 22, 2017) – Johnny Herrera continued his hot streak at Devil’s Bowl Speedway last weekend during the 44th annual Spring Nationals.

Herrera captured a pair of podium finishes to give him five podiums and 11 top 10s in his last dozen races at the unique track.

“We wanted to win, but we knew getting podiums would be good and we were able to accomplish that,” he said.

The Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour season-opening event began on Friday when Herrera won a heat race after starting on the outside of the front row. He then advanced from fifth to fourth place in a heat race to earn enough combined points to lock into the main event.

“That draw is a lot some days and it worked out great for us,” he said. “That put us in position to start eighth in the feature. Fortunately we got a great start. I think in the first corner we were running fourth and by the time we completed the first lap we were third. Once we were in third we rode.

“With the quality of cars that started up there and the way the track was fast and wide open you had to make something happen quick. That all happened because the outside was a better place to start. The inside row guys didn’t get as good of a start.”

Herrera maintained third place throughout the race, which locked him into Saturday’s feature redraw. He then pulled the No. 1 to start the 30-lap main event from the pole position.

“We got a great start, but I was too good too early,” he said. “I got a little tight and I made a couple of mistakes on the race track and that put us behind. My right rear tire was real low on that last yellow. I was just hoping I didn’t have a flat tire. To salvage a third was great because it was flat by the time we got to the pits.”

Herrera led the first 17 laps of the main event before he lost a couple of positions in traffic thanks in part to the tire losing air. He held on for a third-place result.

His team is scheduled to race this Friday and Saturday at 81 Speedway in Park City, Kan., for the Park City Cup/Air Capital Shootout with the NCRA and Sunday at Randolph County Raceway in Moberly, Mo., with the Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour.

QUICK RESULTS –

March 17 – Devil’s Bowl Speedway in Mesquite, Texas – Heat race: 1 (2); Qualifier: 4 (5); Feature: 3 (8).

March 18 – Devil’s Bowl Speedway in Mesquite, Texas – Feature: 3 (1).

SEASON STATS –

3 races, 1 win, 3 top fives, 3 top 10s, 3 top 15s, 3 top 20s

UP NEXT –

Friday and Saturday at 81 Speedway in Park City, Kan., for the Park City Cup/Air Capital Shootout with the NCRA and Sunday at Randolph County Raceway in Moberly, Mo., with the Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour

SPONSOR SPOTLIGHT – Mesilla Valley Transportation

Mesilla Valley Transportation is one of the largest transportation providers in Western Texas and New Mexico. The company specializes in time-sensitive service between major manufacturing areas in the United States and Canada and the borders of Mexico. For more information, visit http://www.M-V-T.com.

“Royal Jones (who owns Mesilla Valley Transportation) has been a big supporter of mine for many years,” Herrera said. “He’s a great person and Mesilla Valley Transportation is a great company. Royal has been a huge supporter of not only me, but of a lot of racers. He’s a genuinely wonderful guy.”

Herrera would also like to thank Morton Excavating, Competition Suspension, Inc., Champion Brands, ButlerBuilt Professional Seat Systems, Ostrich Racing Engines, FK Rod Ends, Hoosier Racing Tire, Schoenfeld Headers, Maxim Chassis, Schroeder Torsion Bars, Simpson Race Products, Outlaw Wings, Weld Wheels, Finish Line Coatings, Semi-Crazy Truck Wash, Smiley’s Racing Products and Heidbreder Foundation Services for their continued support.

