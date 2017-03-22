Johnson Starts 2017 Strong With World of Outlaws at Thunderbowl Raceway

Inside Line Promotions



– TULARE, Calif. (March 21, 2017) – Chase Johnson opened his sprint car season with a strong start last weekend at Thunderbowl Raceway.

Johnson led the Shawn and Cyndi Thomas owned team to a 16th -place finish in the main event on Friday to kick off the World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series doubleheader with his best-ever result with the series at the bullring.

“I think the weekend went really well,” Johnson said. “With it being in Tulare with the Outlaws, that’s not too friendly of a first race. To get everything worked out and gelling correctly feels good.”

Johnson started the night by qualifying 15th quickest before he finished where he started – fourth – in a heat race to lock into the 15 th starting position in the main event.

“I timed in well and it made the rest of the night easy,” he said. “We knew if we raced well in the heat race we’d be in the A Main. In the feature we moved forward a couple of positions and then backed up a couple. I made too many mistakes and that cost us. If I had eliminated those mistakes we could have got a couple positions.”

Johnson finished only one spot shy of tying his career-best overall World of Outlaws result.

“It was a brand new car and we were getting the bugs worked out,” he said. “Overall you can’t hang your head about a 16th-place finish. The guys I was running with have had five or six races this season. To get rolling good this early feels great.”

The weekend concluded on Saturday when Johnson timed in 34th quickest.

“We didn’t time in well and it made the rest of the night difficult,” he said. “Coming to the checkered flag for the first lap I got the car sideways so that hurt the first lap and my momentum going into my second lap. We knew that where we timed in we were going to have our work cut out for us.”

Johnson rallied from ninth to sixth place in a heat race to miss locking into the main event by only one position.

“We tried our best and went from ninth to sixth and barely missed the transfer coming to the checkered,” he said. “The Last Chance Showdown reverted back to qualifying times so that made us start third to last. Unfortunately, it went green to checkered with no yellows. It was hard for us to pass a lot of cars to get in the show, but we still went from 14 th to seventh. We were fast, but it didn’t play out in our favor.”

Johnson said the team will compete in approximately two dozen 410ci winged sprint car races, a dozen 410 non-wing sprint car races and 15 360 winged sprint car races this season.

The next event is this Friday and Saturday at Stockton Dirt Track in Stockton, Calif., for the FVP Western Spring Shootout with the World of Outlaws.

QUICK RESULTS –

March 17 – Thunderbowl Raceway in Tulare, Calif. – Qualifying: 15; Heat race: 4 (4); Feature: 16 (15).

March 18 – Thunderbowl Raceway in Tulare, Calif. – Qualifying: 34; Heat race: 6 (9); B Main: 7 (14).

SEASON STATS –

7 races, 1 win, 3 top fives, 3 top 10s, 3 top 15s, 4 top 20s

UP NEXT –

Friday and Saturday at Stockton Dirt Track in Stockton, Calif., for the FVP Western Spring Shootout with the World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series

