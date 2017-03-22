Mason Moore and F&F Racing Open Season With Third Place Finish in Marysville, CA

PETERSEN MEDIA

After an extremely successful 2016 season together, Mason Moore and the F&F Racing team opened their 2017 campaign up with a third place finish in Marysville, CA on Saturday night.

“We shook down a new car in preparation for the Sprint Car Challenge Tour opener in a couple of weeks, and we were pleased with how we performed,” Mason Moore said. “We would have loved to have been two spots better, but we will continue to try and get better weekly.”

Getting the night kicked off in fine form, Moore would time the Geico/Econo Lube-n-Tune and Brakes/Levin’s Auto Supply backed No. x1 machine in second fastest in qualifying time trials before racing his way to a second place finish in heat race competition.

Pulling the last row in the redraw, Moore would grid the field from the seventh starting spot in the feature event. When the green flag dropped on the main, the Princeton, CA driver would quickly move up into the fifth spot.

Running strong on the Marysville Raceway surface, Moore pick up a few more spots as he took over the third position and began battling with Tony Gualda for the runner up spot.

Trying everything in his arsenal to get into the second position, Moore just could not clear his competitor and would occupy the final position on the podium when the checkered flag flew on the feature.

“I was personally really happy with the feel of our new car,” Moore said. “These guys always give me a good car, and it is nice to know we are right where we left off at the end of last season.”

Moore would like to thank Geico, Econo Lube-n-Tune and Brakes, Levin’s Auto Supply, Garth Moore Insurance, LRB Race Products, A.R.T. Speed Equipment, Sierra Single Ply, Lucas Oil, RPI, and Encore Catering for their support in 2017.

ON TAP: F&F Racing will be back in action on April 1st in Antioch, CA

2017 BY THE NUMBERS: Starts-1, Wins-0, Top 5’s-1, Top 10’s-1.

STAY CONNECTED: Stay connected with F&F Racing by following @FNFRacingx1 on Twitter, and keep up with Mason by following him on Twitter @MasonMooreRacin.

