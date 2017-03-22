Muffler Update for Placerville Speedway & SCCT

From Gary Thomas

Placerville, CA – March 21, 2017…This past weekend officials with the Placerville Speedway and the Elk Grove Ford Sprint Car Challenge Tour presented by Abreu Vineyards conducted sound tests with multiple cars during the annual play day event.



Following the test there has been an update to the muffler rule for both Placerville Speedway, as well as what is required with the Elk Grove Ford Sprint Car Challenge Tour presented by Abreu Vineyards.

The large Spin Tech Muffler (Super Stock 1000 part #1545) and large Flowmaster Muffler were both found acceptable and each will be allowed in competition. Turn downs are required to be used for each.

