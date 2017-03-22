Paul McMahan Picks Up Tulare Top-10

PETERSEN MEDIA

“Overall I was pretty pleased with our car all weekend in Tulare, CA,” Paul McMahan said. “We got moving forward on Friday, and on Saturday we were good again but the driver messed up and got into the wall.”

Timing the MonDak Portables/Ft. Union Supply and Trading/Champion Brand Lubricants No. 4 entry in ninth fastest in qualifying time trials, McMahan would finish fourth in heat race action.

Moving directly into the feature event, McMahan would hold strong back in the 13th spot, as the track was a little heavy when the feature got underway. As the track began to widen out, McMahan would start to pick up positions.

Diamonding off of turn two consistently, McMahan would find himself in a battle with Roth Motorsports teammates Kyle Hirst and Tim Kaeding before taking the checkered flag with a ninth place finish.

Saturday night would get underway with McMahan timing in 18th fastest before finishing fifth in heat race competition.

Lining up in the 18th spot of the feature event, the Nashville, TN resident would get off to a nice start on the slick Thunderbowl Raceway surface as he would begin picking up positions.

On the fifth lap however, McMahan would bang into the Thunderbowl Raceway wall a little to hard and he would come to a stop before taking a trip to the work area.

Making it back out, McMahan would work his way forward a few spots before the rubber went down on the speedway as he finished in the 17th spot.

“I am a little mad at myself for getting into the wall on Saturday night, but it’s nice to be figuring things out with Noisey (Crew Chief Shane Bowers), and getting our car faster each and every night.”

2017 BY THE NUMBERS: Starts-15, Wins-0, Top 5’s-0, Top 10’s-6.

ON TAP: McMahan and the Destiny Motorsports team are back in action this Friday and Saturday night in Stockton, CA.

