Red Hawk Casino Returns as Placerville Speedway Title Sponsor
Placerville, CA – March 22, 2017…With the season fast approaching the Placerville Speedway is pleased to announce that Red Hawk Casino has returned as title sponsor for the upcoming 2017 campaign at the El Dorado County Fairgrounds based quarter-mile.
The Placerville Speedway is entering its 52nd overall season of competition and the second under the leadership of promoters Scott Russell and Kami Arnold of Russell Motorsports Inc. Opening in 1965 the high-banked, red-clay bullring has been a favorite among fans throughout Northern California and is just a short drive up the hill from the capital city of Sacramento.
After a year of experience under his belt on the promoter side of the fence Russell is anticipating a strong 2017 slate and spoke about the return of Red Hawk Casino as title sponsor of the venue, “We are definitely excited to continue the long standing partnership with Red Hawk Casino and appreciate their support of Placerville Speedway and the surrounding community,” said Russell. “We are looking forward to a great 2017 season and Red Hawk is a big part of that, so we couldn’t be happier.”
The Shingle Springs Band of Miwok Indians (Tribe) is deeply committed to sustaining and improving the quality of life in El Dorado County. The Tribe and its Red Hawk Casino are honored to make a substantial economic and social impact in the county.
Chairman of the Shingle Springs Band of Miwok Indians Nicholas Fonseca said, “The Tribe and its Red Hawk Casino are proud of our long-term partnership with Placerville Speedway. Placerville Speedway offers great family fun for our community.”
Voted Sacramento’s Best Casino, Red Hawk boasts magnificent views and a natural setting and provides a first-class gaming experience. Located on a beautiful hilltop less than 20 minutes east of Sacramento on Highway 50, Red Hawk is the gamblers oasis with more than 2,500 slots, a variety of table games and award-winning dining. Prior to the races and afterwards be sure to make Red Hawk your destination for fun! To learn more about Red Hawk Casino visit their official website https://www.redhawkcasino.com/
The Placerville Speedway will open the racing season with the World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series on Wednesday March 29. To purchase tickets for Brad Sweet’s Placerville Short Track Outlaw Showdown presented by Riebes Auto Parts visit https://dirtcar.ticketforce.com/ordertickets.asp?p=741&backurl=default.asp
The first of 16 Red Hawk Casino Championship point races then kicks-off on Saturday April 8. Weekly divisions this season will be comprised of the Thompsons Auto Group Winged 360 Sprint Cars, Limited Late Models & Pure Stocks. A number of traveling divisions will also be a part of weekly events at various points of the year including the Bay Cities Racing Association Midgets, BCRA Midget Lites, the Nor-Cal Dwarf Car Association, Wingless Spec Sprints and new for this season, Mini Trucks.
Visits by the Elk Grove Ford Sprint Car Challenge Tour presented by Abreu Vineyards, the King of the West 410 Sprint Car Series presented by NARC and the C&H Veteran Ent. presents Hunt Magnetos Wingless Tour also dot the schedule throughout the season. To view the full schedule of events log onto our newly redesigned website http://www.placervillespeedway.com/
The Placerville Speedway is located on the beautiful El Dorado County Fairgrounds in Placerville, California. Take Hwy US-50 to Forni Road/Placerville Drive exit. Then go north on Placerville Drive to the Fairgrounds. The physical address is 100 Placerville Dr., Placerville, CA 95667.
