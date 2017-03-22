Thomas and Blazin’ Racing Part Ways

FARGO, N.D. (March 22, 2017) — Sprint car driver Kevin Thomas Jr. and Blazin’ Racin’ have announced they are parting ways on Wednesday. In a statement released through his publicist Thomas announced he was looking for a ride for the remainder of the 2017 season.

“I’m just going to go do what I do,” said Thomas when asked about his thoughts. “I’m obviously looking for a new ride. I know something will happen. It always does. I’ve got a few call out already. I have no ill feelings toward the No.82 team. Sometimes these things are a blessing in disguise.”

No replacement was named by Blazin’ Racing. Before separating Thomas and Blazin’ Racin’ scores one feature win with the ASCS Southwest Sprint Car Series.