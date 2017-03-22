Wednesdays with Wayne – Top Five at Spring Nationals Sets Up Big Weekend!

By Bill W

March 22, 2017 – Wayne Johnson and the Two-C Racing #2c team notched a top five in Saturday’s finale at the Devil’s Bowl Spring Nationals in Mesquite, Texas. The draw definitely wasn’t on the team’s side, but they rebounded well with a fast car. This weekend, the Oklahoma City driver will tackle the two-night $15,000 to win event at 81 Speedway in Wichita, Kansas before getting back to action with the Lucas Oil ASCS National Series Sunday at Randolph County Raceway near Moberly, Missouri.

The ASCS season kicked off on Friday at Devil’s Bowl. “We were pretty good,” says Wayne. “We drew 69 the first night and started eighth. We were able to get up to fifth and that put us sixteenth in points. That put us on the pole of the Qualifier which we won.”

That was good enough for ninth in points overall, and a feature starting spot in row five. “I think we were up to fifth or sixth,” says Wayne. “The brake pad material was spit off of the metal plate. I lost all the brakes. I came into the work area and we tried to work on it. We just ended up unhooking the left front brake. We went back out and we were no good, so I pulled in after getting lapped.”

The tough luck cost Wayne a solid finish, and his draw for Saturday’s finale was no better. “We felt good with the car,” he says. “You know we were right there in the top five. Saturday night, we came back and drew the 68. We started eighth in the second heat, and ran fourth.”

Starting fourth in the Qualifier, he would put on a show. “We ended up winning the Qualifier,” says Wayne. “We were able to drive by Sammy (Swindell), so we felt pretty good going into the feature.”

The redraw saw Wayne start outside row three for the finale. “We got a pretty good start and got to fourth,” he says. “At that point, the driver just screwed up a little. The bottom was better in one and two, and I made some wrong decisions down there. At race speed, I think we fell back to eighth. (Seth) Bergman, Sammy, (Aaron) Reutzel and Sam all passed me.”

He would fight his way back into the top five. “John Carney fell out and that put us in seventh with five to go,” says Wayne. “I’d been railing the top in one and two, because everyone was running the bottom. We were able to get by Reutzel and Sammy on the restart, and finished fifth. I just made some mistakes early on that I shouldn’t have. But overall, we felt really good about the car.”

Wayne is excited for the events this Friday through Sunday. “We’re looking forward to both tracks this weekend,” he says. “We’ve had wins at both of them. We’re just a tick off right now. Just a bit tight, but we’ll get it dialed in. We’re happy with the way we rebounded after tough draws both nights last weekend.”

Wayne’s Fast Facts

Wayne was victorious over Labor Day weekend of 2015 at Randolph County Raceway with the ASCS Warrior region. Johnny Herrera was second, ahead of Derek Hagar, Tyler Thomas and Josh Fisher.

Wayne Johnson Racing would like to thank partners, Todd Carlile, Outlaw Wings, City Vending and product sponsors The Oil Medics, Sebastian Sandblasting & Powdercoating, Rod End Supply, Astro Titanium, Schoenfeld Headers, Simpson, Butlerbuilt, Xtreme Accu-Tach, Weld Wheels, Slade Shocks, Kustom Sprint Car Supplies, Fisher Racing Engines, Speedway Graphics and Canyon Apparel.