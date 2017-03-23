CMR Delivers 1-2 Punch at The Shamrock – Turnpike Challenge Up Next

Lonnie Wheatley

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (March 22, 2017) – The Clauson-Marshall Racing team launched the USAC National Midget championship effort in grand style by racing to a one-two finish in Saturday’s season-opening Shamrock Classic at Du Quoin’s Southern Illinois Center with Justin Grant holding off teammate Shane Golobic for the win.

The team continues action with this weekend’s POWRi “Turnpike Challenge” at Oklahoma City’s I-44 Riverside Speedway.

After picking up a Chili Bowl preliminary feature win and then posting a podium finish in the championship finale, Ione, California native Justin Grant grabbed the early USAC Midget points lead by racing to victory lane in Saturday night’s 50-lap feature aboard the CMR No. 39bc.

Grant assumed command on the 34th round and raced on to victory lane to add the USAC Midget points lead to the USAC Sprint Car point lead that he escaped Florida with last month.

“They’re racecars are fast,” Grant exclaimed. “They were fast at the Chili Bowl. They’re fast here. They’ve clearly got this place figured out. I’ve been racing a long time now and I’ve never been this quick. It’s obviously the car I’m sitting in. Tim and Tyler do such a good job. They’re so good at what they do and it’s such a pleasure to drive for them.”

He fought off Shane Golobic in the Matt Wood Racing/Clauson-Marshall Racing Elk Grove Ford No. 17w over the final rounds to preserve the win. Golobic fell just one position short of going two-for-two in Shamrock action after starting 14th.

“I don’t know if it’s me who’s got this place figured out or if it’s the team. I’m thinking it’s the team,” Golobic said. “The team has won the last four here and I’ve finished second the last two times and won the time before that. This team has obviously got this place figured out and it has made it very easy for me to get the track figured out.”

While Grant and Golobic posted a one-two CMR finish, Lady Luck wasn’t on Tyler Courtney’s side in the Driven2SaveLives No. 7bc. A Chili Bowl preliminary feature winner as well, “Sunshine” had a tough draw at the tail of the first heat and then was collected in a skirmish while contending for a transfer in “B” Main action.

“While Justin and Shane battled for the win, Tyler had a rough night missing the show,” commented team co-owner Tim Clauson. “But he was one of the first people to congratulate both Justin and Shane. While he was disappointed in his result, he was truly happy for his teammates and more importantly his friends. Nothing we will ever do will say “BC” to me more than this trait.”

Action continues for the Clauson-Marshall Racing team with Tyler Courtney, Justin Grant and Zeb Wise in action at this weekend’s POWRi “Turnpike Challenge” at Oklahoma City’s I-44 Riverside Speedway on Friday and Saturday. It will be the first time for each of the CMR drivers to take to the 1/5-mile clay oval as Wise makes his Midget debut.

Up Next: POWRi Midgets at I-44 Riverside Speedway in Oklahoma City, OK.

