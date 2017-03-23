Helms Excited for Weekend at Attica Raceway Park and Mansfield Motor Speedway





Inside Line Promotions

– FINDLAY, Ohio (March 23, 2017) – Caleb Helms will return to action this weekend in his home state of Ohio where he will tackle the season openers at Attica Raceway Park in Attica on Friday and Mansfield Motor Speedway in Mansfield on Saturday.

“We had some really good speed and were able to be competitive down at Volusia (last month),” he said. “It’s good to be back behind the wheel and hopefully keep the momentum up.”

Helms recorded his career-best finish at Volusia Speedway Park in Barberville, Fla., in February with the Arctic Cat All Star Circuit of Champions and he’s looking for similar success this weekend.

“We want to prepare for a full season of putting ourselves in a position to be competitive and consistent,” he said. “That’s pretty big for us in 2017.”

On Friday, Helms will make the short drive to the third-mile Attica Raceway Park.

“I’ve got a lot of laps logged at Attica,” he said. “I’m hoping for a top five and if we can put ourselves in a top-five position, then hopefully we can be there at the end to win it.”

Helms will wrap up the weekend at Mansfield Motor Speedway, which originated and operated as a dirt track for decades before being converted into an asphalt track in 1999. However, the track’s management and promoters have returned the track to its roots, converting it back to a 3/8-mile dirt track.

“I’m excited about what they’re doing and to have Mansfield as another dirt track around Ohio,” Helms said. “My dad raced there when it was a dirt track and said how awesome of a track it is, so I’m excited to race on it as well.”

SEASON STATS –

11 races, 0 wins, 0 top fives, 0 top 10s, 3 top 15s, 7 top 20s

UP NEXT –

Friday at Attica Raceway Park in Attica, Ohio, and Saturday at Mansfield Motor Speedway in Mansfield, Ohio

MEDIA LINKS –

Website: http://HelmsRacing40.wix.com/HelmsRacing

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Caleb_Helms40

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Helms.Motorsports

SPONSOR SPOTLIGHT – Big Jerk: Premium, Gourmet Jerky With Attitude

Big Jerk has gourmet jerky flavors for all tastes, from bacon pork jerky to beef jerky with face-kicking heat. For more information, visit http://www.BigJerk.com.

“We’re excited to have Big Jerk jerky as part of our team this year,” Helms said. “Their jerky is second to none.”

Helms would also like to thank Helms Construction Inc., Helms and Sons Excavating, Ferguson and Tommy Tire for their continued support.

INSIDE LINE PROMOTIONS –

Inside Line Promotions specializes in affordable public relations and media management for motor sports drivers, teams, sponsors, tracks, series, events, organizations and manufacturers. ILP Founder Shawn Miller leverages professional journalism with new media technologies and social networking to improve your exposure and the return on investment for your sponsors.

To meet the media relations needs of your program by joining Team ILP, contact Shawn at 541-510-3663 or Shawn@InsideLinePromotions.com . For more information on Inside Line Promotions, visit http://www.InsideLinePromotions.com .