Increased Payout Announced For Lucas Oil ASCS Sunday At Randolph Country Raceway

By Bryan Hulbert

TULSA, Okla. (March 23, 2017)δ

The increased pay is, as event promoter Gerry Olson put it, a thank you to the teams for being a part of the Spring Fling. The A-feature payout is as follows:

A-Feature Payout: 1. $4,000; 2. $2,500; 3. $2,100; 4. $2,000; 5. $1,300; 6. $1,200; 7. $600; 8. $500; 9. $475; 10. $450; 11. $425; 12-22. $400;….All non transfer drivers receive $150.

Olson, who also promotes the Casey’s General Store High Roller Classic presented by W.K. Chevrolet at the Missouri State Fair Speedway, is working on the payout for that event as well that will pay further back than years past and will offer higher money for drivers whose night ends in a B-Feature. A $1,000 Hard Charger bonus in the A-Feature on Sunday, August 20 has already been confirmed thanks to Searsboro Telephone Co.

The Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network will get their first crack of the season at the “Historic Half-Mile” on Saturday, April 15.

Pit Gates at the Randolph County Raceway on Sunday, March 26 are slated to open at 11:00 A.M. with the grandstands opening at 2:00 P.M. (CDT). Tickets are sold the day of the race. The Sunday showdown will also include the ULMA Late Models. For more information on Randolph County Raceway, log onto www.randolphcountyraceway.com.

For continued updates on the American Sprint Car Series, from the National Tour to any of the seven Regional Tours that make up the ASCS Nation and its over 150 nights of racing in 2017, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com

The Important Information:

Who: Lucas Oil ASCS Presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network

What: Spring Fling presented by 2 Guys Promotions

Where: Randolph County Raceway – Moberly, Mo.

When: Sunday, March 26, 2017

Track Contact Information:

2017 Lucas Oil ASCS A-Main Winner(s): Sam Hafertepe, Jr. – 2 (3/17 – Devil’s Bowl Speedway; 3/18 – Devil’s Bowl Speedway);

2017 Lucas Oil ASCS Driver Standings (Top 10: 1. Sam Hafertepe, Jr. 300; 2. Justin Henderson 284; 3. Johnny Herrera 270; 4. Seth Bergman 255; 5. John Carney II 228; 6. Matt Covington 226; 7. Joe Wood, Jr. 216; 8. Wayne Johnson 214; 9. Kyle Bellm 212; 10. Ray Allen Kulhanek 208;

Harli White (Lindsay, Okla.): Kyle Bellm (Nixa, Mo.): http://www.kylebellm.com Seth Bergman (Snohomish, Wash.): http://www.sethbergmanracing.com Matt Covington (Glenpool, Okla.): http://www.mattcovingtonracing.com Skylar Gee (Leduc, Ont. Can.): https://twitter.com/SkylarGee99 Jake Greider (Haysville, Kan.): https://twitter.com/JakeGreider2013 Sam Hafertepe, Jr. (Sunnyvale, Texas): http://www.sam15.com Justin Henderson (Sioux Falls, S.D.): http://www.bdsmotorsportsllc.com Alex Hill (Six Nations, Ont. Can.): https://twitter.com/alexhill77x Blake Hahn (Sapulpa, Okla.): http://www.blakehahnracing.com Johnny Herrera (Albuquerque, N.M.): http://www.johnnyherreraracing.com Wayne Johnson (Oklahoma City, Okla.): https://www.facebook.com/WayneJohnsonRacing?fref=ts Ray Allen Kulhanek (Danbury, Texas): http://www.rayallenkulhanek.com Dustin Morgan (Owasso, Okla.): https://www.facebook.com/dustin.p.morgan?hc_ref=SEARCH Aaron Reutzel (Clute, Texas): http://www.aaronreutzelracing.com Harli White (Lindsay, Okla.): http://www.harliwhiteracing.net

