Prestige Pool & Spa partners with the Patriot Sprint Tour for the 2017 season

By Paul Harkenrider

(Sodus, NY) With less than a month away from the Outlaw Spring Nationals, Prestige Pool & Spa of Oneida, NY is ready to make a big splash this summer for central New York residents by becoming a marketing partner with the Patriot Sprint Tour for the 2017 season.

Frank Connelly, crewman of the Pete Richardson 67R, is going out on his own to better serve all of his customers who have come to know him over the last two decades.

Prestige Pool & Spa serves the Central New York region, offering a variety of maintenance schedules for pools and spas. They also offer full repair services with a tech who has over 25 years of experience.

Prestige sells top quality ‘Made in the USA’ spas along with some of the best brand of pools. Its showroom is in the works, but you can still give them a call and they will deliver all of your chemicals and supplies to make your summer a great one!

You can give them a call at either (315) 264-8571 or (315) 723-7564 to get on the list for Spring pool & spa openings!

As mentioned earlier, we are just under a month away from the start of the 2017 Patriot Sprint Tour season which begins at the Outlaw Speedway part of the Outlaw Spring Nationals on Friday, April 21. That will begin the points championship for the American tour, then the following evening, April 22nd, we cross the border to Ontario at the Merrittville Speedway to start our Canadian Points Championship. Jared Zimbardi of Bradford, PA became our grand champion last season capturing both series point titles.

Fans are encouraged to follow all PST media outlets (facebook, Instagram, twitter), for up to minute announcements for the entire 2017 season. You can also visit www.patriotsprinttour.com.