Allstar Performance Event List: March 25 – 26, 2017

The following is a list of open wheel events taking place March 24-26, 2017 presented by Allstar Performance. We try our best to keep the schedule updated, but we are not always made aware of schedule changes or cancellations. Always check and verify before attending any event. If you see an event that is missing or listed incorrectly please contact us with the correct information.

Friday March 24, 2017

81 Speedway – Park City, KS – National Championship Racing Association – Park City Cup/Air Capital Shootout

Attica Raceway Park – Attica, OH – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Attica Raceway Park – Attica, OH – Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Golden Triangle Raceway Park – Beaumont, TX – ASCS – Gulf South Region

I-44 Riverside Speedway – Oklahoma City, OK – POWRi – National Midget Car Series / POWRi – West Midget Car Series – Turnpike Challenge

Path Valley Speedway Park – Spring Run, PA – Wingless Super Sportsman

Stockton Dirt Track – Stockton, CA – World of Outlaws – FVP Western Spring Shootout

Williams Grove Speedway – Mechanicsburg, PA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Saturday March 25, 2017

81 Speedway – Park City, KS – National Championship Racing Association – Park City Cup/Air Capital Shootout

Antioch Speedway – Antioch, CA – Wingless Sprints

Archerfield Speedway – Brisbane, AU – Midget Cars

Battleground Speedway – Highlands, TX – ASCS – Gulf South Region

Baypark Speedway – Mt. Maunganui, NZ – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars – Bay of Plenty Championships

Brownstown Speedway – Brownstown, IN – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars – No Way Out 40

Central Arizona Speedway – Casa Grande, AZ – ASCS – Southwest Region

Creek County Speedway – Sapulpa, OK – Champ Sprints

Desoto Speedway – Bradenton, FL – Southern Sprintcar Shootout

Hi-Tech Oils Speedway – Toowoomba, AU – Ultimate Sprintcar Championship – USC Chase Round 4

I-44 Riverside Speedway – Oklahoma City, OK – POWRi – National Midget Car Series / POWRi – West Midget Car Series – Turnpike Challenge

Kennedale Speedway Park – Kennedale, TX – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Kings Speedway – Hanford, CA – IMCA Western RaceSaver Series

Kings Speedway – Hanford, CA – USAC – West Coast Sprint Car Championship

Lincoln Speedway – Abbottstown, PA – Winged 358 Sprint Cars

Lincoln Speedway – Abbottstown, PA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Mansfield Motor Speedway – Mansfield, OH – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars

Mansfield Motor Speedway – Mansfield, OH – Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Marybough Speedway – Marybough, AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars

Murray Bridge Speedway – Murray Bridge, AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars

Orange County Speedway – Durham, NC – USAC – Speed2 Eastern Midget Championship

Path Valley Speedway Park – Spring Run, PA – PA Sprint Series

Petaluma Speedway – Petaluma, CA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Petaluma Speedway – Petaluma, CA – Wingless Sprints

Port Royal Speedway – Port Royal, PA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Premier Speedway – Warrnambool, AU – SRA – Eureka Sprint Car Series

Premier Speedway – Warrnambool, AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars

Ruapuna Speedway – Christchurch, NZ – Midget Cars

Ruapuna Speedway – Christchurch, NZ – Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Ruapuna Speedway – Christchurch, NZ – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars

Southern Oklahoma Speedway – Ardmore, OK – Sprint Series of Oklahoma / Sprint Series of Texas

Stockton Dirt Track – Stockton, CA – World of Outlaws – FVP Western Spring Shootout

Stratford Speedway – Stratford, NZ – Midget Cars

Susquehanna Speedway – York Haven, PA – Super Sportsman

Valvoline Raceway – Sydney, AU – Midget Cars

Ventura Raceway – Ventura, CA – Focus Midgets

Ventura Raceway – Ventura, CA – Sr. Sprints

Ventura Raceway – Ventura, CA – VRA Sprint Cars

Volusia Speedway Park – Barberville, FL – Top Gun Sprint Car Series

Waikaraka Family Speedway – Auckland, NZ – Midget Cars

Waikaraka Family Speedway – Auckland, NZ – Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Waikaraka Family Speedway – Auckland, NZ – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars

Wildcat Raceway – Tucson, AZ – Limited Non-Wing Sprint Cars

Sunday March 26, 2017

Chowchilla Speedway – Chowchilla, CA – USAC – Speed2 Western Dirt Midget Championship

Chowchilla Speedway – Chowchilla, CA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Chowchilla Speedway – Chowchilla, CA – Wingless Sprints

Randolph County Raceway – Moberly, MO – ASCS – National Tour / ASCS Warrior Region