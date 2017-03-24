Helms Wins at Attica

ATTICA, Ohio (March 24, 2017) — Caleb Helms picked up 410 sprint car feature victory Friday night during the opening event of the 2017 season at Attica Raceway Park. Helms passed Tim Shaffer on lap 21 of the 30-lap main event for the victory. Shaffer held on for second with Byron Reed, Chris Andrews, and Max Stambaugh rounding out the top five.

Attica Raceway Park

Attica, OH

Friday March 22, 2017

Unofficial Feature Finish: 1. 17 – Caleb Helms, 2. 49X – Tim Shaffer, 3. 5R – Byron Reed, 4. 16 – Chris Andrews, 5. 33M – Max Stambaugh, 6. 5T – Travis Philo, 7. 7CX – Phil Gressman, 8. 4K – Lyton Jeffrey, 9. 8M – T.J. Michael, 10. 11N – Cole Duncan, 11. 9Z – Duane Zablocki, 12. 7C – Caleb Armstrong, 13. 23 – D.J. Foos, 14. 81 – Lee Jacobs, 15. 16X – Ryan Ruhl, 16. 7J – Joe Swanson, 17. 13 – Brandon Matus, 18. 51 – John Garvin, 19. 35 – Stuart Brubaker, 20. 83 – Adam Cruea.